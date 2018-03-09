'O Saathi' from 'Baaghi 2' depicts a perfect college romance

MUMBAI: O Saathi track released under T-Series from an upcoming movie Baaghi 2 will definitely sway you to your nostalgic ‘college memories’. The song truly is a definition of a perfect romantic song package as it would give you that feel once you watch it.

Musical instruments in the track would soothe your ears. The flute used in the track by Tejas Vinchurka would give you a pleasant feel. It is sung, composed and written by Arko who has truly given his best and has fulfilled audience expectations.

Visuals to the track are just perfect and will catch up to the ‘college romance’ phase one goes through. Guitars by Krishna Pradhan have added an additional spark to the track.

Baaghi 2, an action film by Ahmed Khan starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in a lead role is all set to hit theatres on 30 March 2018.