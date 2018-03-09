RadioandMusic
News |  09 Mar 2018 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Mel B's ex denies showing daughters ISIS beheading videos

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's former husband Stephen Belafonte has denied her allegations that he used to show her daughters videos of the ISIS beheading people.

In new court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by tmz.com, Belafonte has responded to Mel B's request denying him visitation rights to her 10-year-old daughter Angel, whose biological father is Eddie Murphy.

The Spice Girl member, 42, is also mother to daughters Phoenix, 19, (whose father is Jimmy Gulzar) and 6-year-old Madison, who is Belafonte's child.

Belafonte, in court documents, has denied showing the three children ISIS beheading videos, which Mel claims left the youngsters disturbed. Belafonte has said he has never "searched for such videos".

He has also listed multiple drug and alcohol-related incidents against Mel B.

He has cited a 2014 incident in London to refute Mel B's alleged claims of physical abuse.

In the court documents, Belafonte has stated that Mel B was hospitalised due to "overdosing on drugs", during which she allegedly sustained bruises from the EKG machine and IV during her stay.

He has also claimed in the documents that Mel B is addicted to drugs and alcohol to the point she is intoxicated in the middle of the day.

(Source: IANS)

