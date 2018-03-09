List of DJ's to catch up on Amazon Prime Original's 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix is a stage where experimentation and innovation reign supreme. The show starting from 9 March, features fusions of multiple genres of music from trap mixed with Bhangra, to future bass mixed with East Asian sounds, from blues to desi beats and much more.

The first reality show in India which would feature DJ’s and singers in a spin-off challenge. The contestants would explore different themes like ambient sounds, retro remixes, live instrumentation, sounds of India, global beats and more in each episode. Every performance would be enhanced with unique acts, choreography and cutting edge visual design, creating a never-seen-before musical extravaganza.

Here is the list of DJ’s you can watch week on week on Amazon Prime Original The Remix starting 9 March on Amazon Prime Video.

Kyrll

Kryll aka Kryller is the Moniker of Rashi Jey from India. At the age of 17, she kick started her career in electronic music and has been performing under the name Kryll/Kryller for the last seven years. arious genres of music since her childhood, at the age of 14 she discovered Psytrance music. In the past, she conceptualized a few 24 hour radio shows with the best names in the Psytrance scene around the globe.

Kiran Kamath

He has produced famous songs like Subah Hone Na De to Character Dheela to High Heels. Also he has worked with some of the best composers and directors in the industry and has over 100 songs to his name including the hits Jugni, Tu Meri and Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. In 2011, he was awarded the prestigious Indian Music Academy Award for Bin Tere.

NSG

Nutyas Surya Gumilang (NSG), born in Indonesia and has been raised in London, United Kingdom. He is a music producer, songwriter, performer and owner of a digital independent label. Before he came back to Jakarta, he has worked in Activision’s DJ Hero as DJ/MashUp. Now he’s an established music producer in Indonesia and worked with such big names in the country such as Rinni Wulandari, Jamie Aditya, Indah Dewi Pertiwi, Citra Scholastika and many more.

Megha Kawale

Megha Kawale, a Mumbai born globetrotting Deejay, has championed the cause of female DJing in India. While still studying in junior college, Megha played at weekend parties for her friends and soon her passion landed her a residency at the prestigious night club 1900’s at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Megha stands firmly at the intersection of music, fashion and Pilates, her latest passion that she got introduced to during her fitness routine as a model. Besides DJ’ing at night and for private events, Megha forayed into modelling by signing up with Ford Model Management brought to India by Meher Jessia Rampal. Thus began her journey as a Disc jockey and a Fashion Model.

Candice Redding

Candice Redding is a French Canadian DJ/Producer born in South Africa, currently residing in India. She’s one of the most critically acclaimed entertainers within the subcontinent, recently ranked the third best DJ by DJane Mag India. Candice Redding was also globally ranked 48 by FDJ. Having shared the stage with industry sharks such as Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Kygo, Jason Derulo and many more, her EDM project as well her underground music alias Knoxx seethes with eminence, constitution and experience.

Nawed Khan

A regular feature in clubs around India and Southeast Asia; he’s one of the few DJs from India to have played across the globe with successful performances across America, Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe in a career spanning over 15 years. Nawed has performed on the main stage at the biggest festivals in India like Supersonic, Sunburn and EVC. Being the first DJ-Producers to envision Electronic Dance Music in a mainstream Bollywood movie way back in 2004 with the songs ‘Door Se Paas’ and ‘Rabba’ in collaboration with Nikhil Chinapa and Vishal and Shekhar for the movie Musafir, together they’ve produced music for over 40 movies and albums; over the years their work has been part of the biggest names in Bollywood like Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Ent. Some of the notable movies they’ve been associated with are Bluffmaster, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns and many more.

Skip

The turntablist, DJ and Sound Designer having played at some of the biggest festivals in the country including Sunburn–Asia’s biggest dance festival and Supersonic. Skip has also left his mark on NH7, EVC, Go: Madras, IBW, Fetedela Music (Chennai) and many more.

Akhil Talreja

Listed as the number one DJ of India and Mumbai on djlist.com from 2013-15. With a galore of DJ Battle winner titles’ awarded to his name, Akhil has been counted as one of the most sorted out DJ’s in the country. He has made his mark in the industry of DJing for 15 years and has been driven by this dream since the age of 17. Akhil Talreja has remixed songs in over 13 Bollywood Movies, Marathi and Kannad Movies too. He also remixed for pop artists and has mashed up quite a few namely Bareilly ki Barfi, OK Jaanu, De Dana Dan.

Rink

She has surpassed milestones and established benchmarks that have the power to inspire. She’s been honoured and hailed by the audiences and peers alike as a stellar performance and is recognized the world over as an ambassador of Indian Dance Culture Music. Her debut track The Way You Like Me has been originally composed, sung and produced by her in India. And her popular album seriesBollyGram has served up a dose of massive club hits, while her other remixes are also released on popular Indian Labels. She is the only female DJ to perform on national television for 54 days on Sony Max IPL season six in 2013. She also represents and supports the DJ Rights Association of India in Mumbai as a Joint Secretary.

Su Real

Su Real is a New Delhi based DJ / producer whose name has become synonymous with Trap, Hip Hop and urban dance music in India.A fixture on the domestic DJ circuit, he has shared the stage with a virtual who’s who of dance music today, Skrillex, Diplo, Major Lazer, Nucleya, Yellow Claw, NGHTMRE, Borgore, Hudson Mohawke, Noisia, Flux Pavillion, Pretty Lights, Alo Wala and many more. Su Real has also performed at major festivals like Sunburn (Goa 2014 and 2015), NH7 Weekender (Pune, Bangalore, Calcutta, Shillong and Delhi), MTV Bloc Party (Mumbai), Vh1 Supersonic Arcade (Delhi), Worli Festival (Mumbai), and India Bike Week (Goa) amongst others.