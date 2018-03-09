RadioandMusic
News |  09 Mar 2018 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

I've special place for India in my heart: DJ Hardwell

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Hardwell loves to perform in India and says he gets inspiration from Indians.

Hardwell, whose real name is Robbert van de Corput, spoke about his love for India during an episode of Vh1 Inside Access, according to a statement from the channel. 

"I definitely have a special place for India in my heart. Every time when I perform in India, the love I get from this country, from the fans, is unbelievable. People are so grateful for what we do in this country. That makes me smile and inspires me. Those kind of feeling draws me back to India," Hardwell said. 

Hardwell, who is a big room house and electro house DJ, record producer and remixer, said India was his favourite concert venue. 

"It is really difficult to choose a second country, but after India I really love Mexico, Brazil and I really like Ibiza as well," he added. 

The episode with Hardwell will go on air on Sunday. 

(Source: IANS)

