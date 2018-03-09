RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Mar 2018 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

I am not interested in Bollywood: Sejal Morris

MUMBAI: The good thing about today’s generation is that they know what they want and they follow it. Sejal Morris, is one such example. Only in her third year, Sejal is already a familiar name in the Delhi circuit for her vocals.

Sejal takes us through her journey, “I am a self-taught singer and guitarist. I never took any training in either singing or playing guitar. I must have been in third or fourth, when my teacher saw my inclination towards music and made me sing in the choir. Since then, I have been singing on and off. Then, one day at the annual day in my housing society in GK, I sang. That was my first ever gig.”

Her calling is Pop and Western Music, “I love singing songs from Pop or R&B genre. I make them my own by giving them a personal touch,” quips the singer/guitarist.

Sejal will be next performing at Horn Ok Please 3.0 edition with plethora of other artistes which is from 9 – 11 march in JLN Stadium, New Delhi. The festival is known as Delhi’s Happiest festival, which offers delectable food and some zany music. She can’t contain her joy on being a part of it. “I am super excited as this is my third consecutive year performing at the festival. The way these people present the festival is phenomenal. The scale, the ambience all is beautiful. Also, their line-up is always amazing! This year too, some of the best are going to be a part of it,” said Morris.

Apart from performing there, she is also looking forward to witness music by other fellow musicians, among which Bhavya Raj is someone she is really looking forward to. “He is a dear friend and I have been following his music for a while. So, I am really excited to listen to his concert,” she added.

The singer is now on her way to make her own album, she said, “I am really looking forward to work my own album. It could be a mix of five- eight songs. Most of them will be originals and should be out by next year.”

When asked about her Bollywood plans, she stuns you with a definite no. “That’s not my genre. Therefore I don’t see myself singing for Bollywood,”she exclaimed.

Like every millennial, she too idolises Miley Cyrus, “She is my favorite and inspiration both.”

Tags
Sejal Morris Horn Ok Please 3.0 Miley Cyrus R&B Pop Bhavya Raj JLN Stadium New Delhi
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2018

I want to explore as much as I can in India: HRVY

MUMBAI: Pop music in India has its roots right from 80’s, thus Indian’s like pop music. This is exactly the reason for singers like Justin Bieber, Eminem, Miley Cyrus and many more having countless fans in India.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

India holds special place in my heart: Israeli artiste

MUMBAI: Israeli electronic artiste Hod Moshonov, also known by his stage name BEMET, is on a tour in India titled ‘The Sababa Tour’. He says India holds a special place in his heart.Moshonov begins his tour from the national capital on Friday. 

read more
News | 13 Feb 2018

'Future Perfect' represents my idea of future of electronic music: Anish Sood

MUMBAI: Anish Sood, released his debut studio album Future Perfect a while back.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2018

'Cheerleader' hitmaker to make India debut

MUMBAI:  After pop star Justin Bieber, Delhi-based event management outfit White Fox India is set to bring Cheerleader singer Omi to India for his debut multi-city tour this month.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2018

Faridkot mesmerized the audience at Red Bull Music New Delhi

MUMBAI: Delhi-based pop band Faridkot performed at Red Bull Music New Delhi at Gargi College New Delhi on 29 January. For their first show of the year, the band played on the Red Bull Music Tour Bus, which was also the travelling gig machine’s first stop of 2018.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

top# 5 articles

1
'O Saathi' from 'Baaghi 2' depicts a perfect college romance

MUMBAI: O Saathi track released under T-Series from an upcoming movie Baaghi 2 will definitely sway you to your nostalgic ‘college memories’. The...read more

2
Vh1 Supersonic joined hands with Fastrack

MUMBAI: Uniting all music lovers in Pune, the three-day long Vh1 Supersonic 2018 was an unprecedented crowd puller this season. The festival was...read more

3
Mel B's ex denies showing daughters ISIS beheading videos

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's former husband Stephen Belafonte has denied her allegations that he used to show her daughters videos of the ISIS beheading...read more

4
List of DJ's to catch up on Amazon Prime Original's 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix is a stage where experimentation and innovation reign supreme. The show starting from 9 March, features fusions of multiple genres...read more

5
The GenX tabla players wishes Ustadji a Happy Birthday

MUMBAI: Ustad Zakir Hussain, a name that has become synonymous with tabla, celebrates his 67th birthday today.  While he is gone to conquer the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group