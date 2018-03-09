I am not interested in Bollywood: Sejal Morris

MUMBAI: The good thing about today’s generation is that they know what they want and they follow it. Sejal Morris, is one such example. Only in her third year, Sejal is already a familiar name in the Delhi circuit for her vocals.

Sejal takes us through her journey, “I am a self-taught singer and guitarist. I never took any training in either singing or playing guitar. I must have been in third or fourth, when my teacher saw my inclination towards music and made me sing in the choir. Since then, I have been singing on and off. Then, one day at the annual day in my housing society in GK, I sang. That was my first ever gig.”

Her calling is Pop and Western Music, “I love singing songs from Pop or R&B genre. I make them my own by giving them a personal touch,” quips the singer/guitarist.

Sejal will be next performing at Horn Ok Please 3.0 edition with plethora of other artistes which is from 9 – 11 march in JLN Stadium, New Delhi. The festival is known as Delhi’s Happiest festival, which offers delectable food and some zany music. She can’t contain her joy on being a part of it. “I am super excited as this is my third consecutive year performing at the festival. The way these people present the festival is phenomenal. The scale, the ambience all is beautiful. Also, their line-up is always amazing! This year too, some of the best are going to be a part of it,” said Morris.

Apart from performing there, she is also looking forward to witness music by other fellow musicians, among which Bhavya Raj is someone she is really looking forward to. “He is a dear friend and I have been following his music for a while. So, I am really excited to listen to his concert,” she added.

The singer is now on her way to make her own album, she said, “I am really looking forward to work my own album. It could be a mix of five- eight songs. Most of them will be originals and should be out by next year.”

When asked about her Bollywood plans, she stuns you with a definite no. “That’s not my genre. Therefore I don’t see myself singing for Bollywood,”she exclaimed.

Like every millennial, she too idolises Miley Cyrus, “She is my favorite and inspiration both.”