Guestlist Festival wins 'Best Festival in the world', coveted with People's Choice Festival

MUMBAI: World’s biggest Guestlist Festival 2017 (WBGF 2017) was a treat to our eyes with headliners Nucleya and Hardwell with other artists banging on in December at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Well the credit goes to the makers who put up this massive festival which turned out to be a great success.

WBGF 2017 won the coveted ‘Best Festival in the World’ award, beating out two other incredible events by renowned agencies in Germany and America. Special recognition was given to the fact that all 52 artists performed for free, for 146,000 fans, to support the education of 100,000 underprivileged Indian children.

WBGF 2017 was the largest entertainment-for-good event to happen on the planet in 2017 and the world continues to celebrate it. Guestlist4Good, the social enterprise behind the event, was the big winner at the eighth Eventex Global Event Awards, broadcast live to the world.

At the climax of the show, with the world watching, Gueslist4Good won the biggest award of the evening, the ‘People’s Choice Event of the World’. This award was the only category where the public was allowed to vote for their favourite event, amongst the over 200 nominations. Indians and NRIs around the world voted in record numbers, supporting their home-grown, ‘Made in India’ intellectual property, to position WBGF2017 in the top spot.

Guestlist4Good Inceptor Shailendra Singh says, “Even being nominated amongst such incredible event and event agencies around the world is an honour. To win ‘Best Festival’ made us very proud, but winning the ‘People’s Choice Event’ is hugely inspiring. It means that our efforts to unite the world through love and music, has truly touched the hearts of fans from around the world.”

It was a moment of pride for India that Eventex, the premier global event awards, recognized Guestlist4Good success in igniting the global entertainment for-good movement. The international support serves to spread awareness about their mission of ‘uniting the world through entertainment, to ensure that every Indian child gets the education that they deserve’. Their current education partner is Magic Bus NGO and over three years of game-changing entertainment, Guestlist4Good has been able to support the education of 128,200 children on the Magic Bus programme.