RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Mar 2018 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Ananya Birla unveils 'Hold on'

MUMBAI:  Singer Ananya Birla has unveiled Hold On, a song inspired by people who have faced adversity in relationships but retained their faith in trust and love.

She has maintained her electro-pop vibe in the track. 

"Hold On is a song inspired by individuals who have gone through adversity in relationships but upheld their faith in trust and love. Sometimes in life, we are often faced with hard decisions such as holding onto relationships that no longer serve us or entangling ourselves through those very relationships," she said in a statement.

"The concept for this track was coming straight from my gut," she added.

She had earlier released two singles -- Livin' The Life and Meant To Be.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ananya Birla Hold On Livin' The Life Meant To Be
Related news
Ananya
News | 28 Nov 2017

Ananya Birla's 'Meant To Be' certified platinum

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla's single Meant To Be is certified platinum in the English music category as per the Indian Music Industry (IMI) recognised criteria for certifications.

read more
News | 25 Jul 2017

Norwegian producer collaborates with Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla's second international single Meant To Be has Norwegian record producer and songwriter Anders Froen as its producer.

read more
News | 17 Jul 2017

Ananya Birla announces second single on 23rd birthday

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla, whose debut single Livin The Life garnered over 2.5 million audio streams, treated her fans on her 23rd birthday on Monday with the announcement of her second single. It is set to release by the end of this month.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

DJ Afrojack adds his touch to Ananya Birla's 'Livin' The Life'

MUMBAI: Ananya Birla's debut International single 'Livin' The Life' on Universal Music Group, crossed 2.5 million audio streams ever since its release in November, 2016. The music video has been viewed over 5 million times on VEVO/YouTube.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2016

Swing away with the trending tunes of this week

MUMBAI: Its weekend and we are back with a brand new set of songs that are trending charts already. Check our pick and swing away with the melodies. Tu Hi Hai - Dear Zindagi Song: Tu Hi Hai Lyrics: Kausar Munir

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chandigarh Radio Mirchi Gang of Girls reunited on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day is when everyone everywhere celebrates the social, economic, cultural and polread more

News
BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sufi singer Pyarelal of Wadali Brothers passes away

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Pyarelal, one of the two noted Sufi singers Wadali Brothers, died in Amritsar. He was 75.Pyarelal, the younger brother of singer...read more

2
Bieber, Gomez taking some time apart

MUMBAI: Singers Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez need "some time away" from each other."They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and...read more

3
List of DJ's to catch up on Amazon Prime Original's 'The Remix'

MUMBAI: The Remix is a stage where experimentation and innovation reign supreme. The show starting from 9 March, features fusions of multiple genres...read more

4
Mariah Carey doesn't 'give a damn' about Grammys

MUMBAI: Five-time Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey says she doesn’t care about them."In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and...read more

5
PM Modi pays condolence to Pyarelal Wadali

MUMBAI: Noted Punjabi Sufi singer Pyarelal, the younger of the two famed Wadali Brothers, died here on Friday following cardiac arrest. He was 75....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group