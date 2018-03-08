Women's Day Special: Top 10 songs that will empower women

MUMBAI: 8 March 2018! A big day for all our mums, sisters and all the ladies who play different roles in our lives. It’s a day to appreciate and celebrate their efforts.

Cheers to those women out there in the music industry for giving us great music!

Cheers to those women RJs for setting their bars high!

Cheers to all the women musicians who have made our country proud!

Cheers to their hard-work which goes un-noticed!

Over the past few years, the women in the music and radio industry have set a benchmark with excellence in work. Well here’s a call to all the ladies out there, if you’re reading this, then leave all the things aside and catch up to these songs which we bring to you.

Khol De Par Song from Hichki Hichki

Farrata -Tumhari Sulu

English Vinglish- Title Track

Song

O Gujariya from Queen

Tu Chal from Pink

Dhaakad - Dangal

Ziddi Dil - Mary Kom

Mardaani Anthem

Piku - Title Track

Badal Pe Paon Hain - Chak De India