RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2018 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Women's Day Special: Top 10 songs that will empower women

MUMBAI: 8 March 2018! A big day for all our mums, sisters and all the ladies who play different roles in our lives. It’s a day to appreciate and celebrate their efforts.

Cheers to those women out there in the music industry for giving us great music!

Cheers to those women RJs for setting their bars high!

Cheers to all the women musicians who have made our country proud!

Cheers to their hard-work which goes un-noticed!

Over the past few years, the women in the music and radio industry have set a benchmark with excellence in work. Well here’s a call to all the ladies out there, if you’re reading this, then leave all the things aside and catch up to these songs which we bring to you.

Khol De Par Song from Hichki Hichki

Farrata -Tumhari Sulu

English Vinglish- Title Track

Song

O Gujariya from Queen

Tu Chal from Pink

Dhaakad - Dangal

Ziddi Dil - Mary Kom

Mardaani Anthem

Piku - Title Track

Badal Pe Paon Hain - Chak De India

Tags
Queen English Vinglish Women’s Day Bollywood Dhaakad Dangal Mardaani Anthem Tu Chal Pink Badal Pe Paon Hain Chak De India Mary Kom Ziddi DIl Piku Top 10
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2018

Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a festival of colours, but how about a fusion of elements like music, dance and food added to it.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

I and Asha Bhosle are in process of making an album together: Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Confluence of two vibrant art forms is always a treat for the audience. Gioconda Vessichelli, a singer of Italian origin, has come up with a new genre of music called BollywoOpera and as the name suggests, the genre is a fusion of Bollywood and opera singing.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2018

When Sridevi stole our hearts with her expressions

MUMBAI: February 25 2018, Hindi Film Industry and Hind film lovers woke up to a shattering news of losing out to one of the most sparkling star in the azure sky of Bollywood, Sridevi.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

India holds special place in my heart: Israeli artiste

MUMBAI: Israeli electronic artiste Hod Moshonov, also known by his stage name BEMET, is on a tour in India titled ‘The Sababa Tour’. He says India holds a special place in his heart.Moshonov begins his tour from the national capital on Friday. 

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Amit Trivedi feels 'alive' on stage and at the studio

MUMBAI:  Amit Trivedi says he loves to spend time in a music studio and on stage, these are the places he ‘feels alive’.Amit, who is judging a music show titled The Remix for Amazon Prime Video, said he has to push himself for promotional activities.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hot since 82 returns to Pacha Ibiza with 'A Labryinth Story'

MUMBAI: After a hugely successful first season, Hot Since 82 is set to return to the iconic Ibiza club for a second season of Labyrinth. The...read more

2
Klingande's Playground returns to Miami music week

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Klingande will join the Miami Music Week (MMW) madness with the announcement of his ‘Klingande’s Playground’ pool...read more

3
Adriatique becomes first electronic music act to perform at Amsterdam Central Station

MUMBAI: Renowned Dutch events organisation Audio Obscura have announced their latest plans in the realm of unique events at iconic locations. On 14...read more

4
Singing to their tunes: Six women composers of India

MUMBAI: The world is known to be a male dominated place, and yet women have made their mark proving each time with their worth and credibility,...read more

5
Farhan and Salim-Sulaiman release Campaign Anthem on Women's Day

MUMBAI: ‘Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya’, the campaign to end violence against women and girls, released an anthem Chulein Aasman on the occasion of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group