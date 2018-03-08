Women do bring positive energy that makes us what we are: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: It is difficult for a man to express his feelings in words. On this Women’s day, people from all corners of the world have penned their thoughts. When it comes to Bollywood music industry, the male singers also expressed themselves on social media. Well among all we had Anu Malik who slated his thoughts too.

Also Read: Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

“If you are talking to me right now it is because of the fact that I was born through a woman, ‘my mother’. I also thank my wife for giving me two great daughters and I believe that Anmol and Ada are the ones who make me what I am. Women do bring positive energy that makes us what we are. I believe Aurat na hoti toh kuch bhi na hota, tu bhi na hoti toh main bhi na hota,” says the Oonchi Hain Building fame.

Recently Anu Malik performed at Bollywood Hungama Spotlight where he startled the audience with his performance. He further also slates a message to our Bollywood female singers he says, “Be the way you are, know your strengths, sing exactly what makes you happy and also believe in yourself.”

While we have witnessed male composers in major than female composers in the Bollywood Music Industry, to this he says, “I think it is a loss to the music Industry for not even encouraging our female composers. I think they have a lot to say and a lot to give. I am seeing the change in my own daughter Anmol who’s not only singing but also composing her stuff and this really amazes me. I don’t think that female singers do not want to take up composing but given a chance they would love to, but also they also need opportunities.”

The Lift Teri Bandh Hain singer has his future plans set like, “I have signed three Bollywood projects. One will break through very fast and it’s a huge project. I am excited about the fact that I am back into the music business and people believe in me and my music. There would be one song that would be re-created for a film called Ela, my old hit Ruk Ruk Ruk Are Baba Ruk. I am happy that people are taking interest in my old songs and re-creating them,” ends Anu Malik.