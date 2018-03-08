RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2018 20:33 |  By RnMTeam

Women do bring positive energy that makes us what we are: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: It is difficult for a man to express his feelings in words. On this Women’s day, people from all corners of the world have penned their thoughts. When it comes to Bollywood music industry, the male singers also expressed themselves on social media. Well among all we had Anu Malik who slated his thoughts too.

Also Read: Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

“If you are talking to me right now it is because of the fact that I was born through a woman, ‘my mother’. I also thank my wife for giving me two great daughters and I believe that Anmol and Ada are the ones who make me what I am. Women do bring positive energy that makes us what we are. I believe Aurat na hoti toh kuch bhi na hota, tu bhi na hoti toh main bhi na hota,” says the Oonchi Hain Building fame.

Recently Anu Malik performed at Bollywood Hungama Spotlight where he startled the audience with his performance. He further also slates a message to our Bollywood female singers he says, “Be the way you are, know your strengths, sing exactly what makes you happy and also believe in yourself.”

While we have witnessed male composers in major than female composers in the Bollywood Music Industry, to this he says, “I think it is a loss to the music Industry for not even encouraging our female composers. I think they have a lot to say and a lot to give. I am seeing the change in my own daughter Anmol who’s not only singing but also composing her stuff and this really amazes me. I don’t think that female singers do not want to take up composing but given a chance they would love to, but also they also need opportunities.”

The Lift Teri Bandh Hain singer has his future plans set like, “I have signed three Bollywood projects. One will break through very fast and it’s a huge project. I am excited about the fact that I am back into the music business and people believe in me and my music. There would be one song that would be re-created for a film called Ela, my old hit Ruk Ruk Ruk Are Baba Ruk. I am happy that people are taking interest in my old songs and re-creating them,” ends Anu Malik.

Tags
Anu Malik Women’s Day Bollywood Ruk Ruk Ruk Are Baba Ruk Bollywood Hungama Spotlight Singers
Related news
News | 08 Mar 2018

Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day! With each passing year we get to hear hoards of appreciation given to women on this day, don’t we? The main reason being that every year women have proved themselves that they are capable of achieving what they want.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Sona Mohapatra on how women's day could be celebrated

MUMBAI: People round the globe are talking about women rights, empowerment, wishing them a great day, encouraging them for their achievements and more. But did anyone ask a woman how she wants the day to be celebrated or her thoughts on this day?

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Women's Day Special: Top 10 songs that will empower women

MUMBAI: 8 March 2018! A big day for all our mums, sisters and all the ladies who play different roles in our lives. It’s a day to appreciate and celebrate their efforts. Cheers to those women out there in the music industry for giving us great music!

read more
News | 01 Mar 2018

Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a festival of colours, but how about a fusion of elements like music, dance and food added to it.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

I and Asha Bhosle are in process of making an album together: Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Confluence of two vibrant art forms is always a treat for the audience. Gioconda Vessichelli, a singer of Italian origin, has come up with a new genre of music called BollywoOpera and as the name suggests, the genre is a fusion of Bollywood and opera singing.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day! With each passing year we get to hear hoards of appreciation given to women on this day, don’t we? The main reason being that...read more

2
I believe in originality: Singer Krip Suri

MUMBAI: Actor Krip Suri of Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre fame has turned a composer with his first original single Dil Na Jaane. He says he believes in...read more

3
Chris Young celebrates ten number one singles with live performances

MUMBAI: ACM Male Vocalist nominee Chris Young took the stage at Nashville’s Tin Roof Broadway for a special live performance of his ten number one...read more

4
Klingande's Playground returns to Miami music week

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Klingande will join the Miami Music Week (MMW) madness with the announcement of his ‘Klingande’s Playground’ pool...read more

5
Daler Mehndi's label releases 'Gudiya Rani' by YouTuber Udit Shandilya

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi is one of the few artists who believe in supporting upcoming talents and share social awareness message. His label, D Records,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group