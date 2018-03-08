RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2018 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra on how women's day could be celebrated

MUMBAI: People round the globe are talking about women rights, empowerment, wishing them a great day, encouraging them for their achievements and more. But did anyone ask a woman how she wants the day to be celebrated or her thoughts on this day?

Well, the singer, music composer and lyricist Sona Mohapatra spoke about this to Radioandmusic. On asking her views about celebrating women empowerment, she said, “Celebrating women’s empowerment on any day is a good idea. We need more positive narratives and stories of women who’ve overcome the odds to build a better life for themselves and their loved ones.”

Globally the day is celebrated in different ways. Gradually the status of women in the society is also changing but there is something one needs to know before accepting a change is its roots. “One idea of celebrating this day could be to create an online chart of the timeline of women’s emancipation. This would help the future generations to view and understand the situation that women have faced over the ages,” said the Ambarsariya singer.

We are aware that Mohapatra has always stood for women rights and empowerment. She further also gives an easy way out to celebrate this day for a woman to feel special and blessed. “I would suggest, just letting go and being as good a human as one can be. A fair just, normal person aspiring to goodness would automatically mean understanding and celebrating womanhood at par with manhood,” she ended.

Tags
Sona Mohapatra Ambarsariya Women’s Day
Related news
News | 08 Mar 2018

Women do bring positive energy that makes us what we are: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: It is difficult for a man to express his feelings in words. On this Women’s day, people from all corners of the world have penned their thoughts. When it comes to Bollywood music industry, the male singers also expressed themselves on social media.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day! With each passing year we get to hear hoards of appreciation given to women on this day, don’t we? The main reason being that every year women have proved themselves that they are capable of achieving what they want.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2018

Women's Day Special: Top 10 songs that will empower women

MUMBAI: 8 March 2018! A big day for all our mums, sisters and all the ladies who play different roles in our lives. It’s a day to appreciate and celebrate their efforts. Cheers to those women out there in the music industry for giving us great music!

read more
News | 13 Jan 2018

Top Makar Sankranti hits

MUMBAI: Makar Sankranti is around the corner and it’s the time when the sky is lit with vibrant kites acknowledging the arrival of the New Year. Makar Sankranti is celebrated across India. Bengalis make sweets, Telugus burn old items of the house, and Punjabis create a bonfire.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2017

Singer Sona Mohapatra on "Nepotism" in music

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra is not just a versatile singer but is also an outspoken person. A few months ago when Canadian singer Justin Bieber was about to tour India Sona’s slamming actress Sonakshi Sinha got viral.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Women do bring positive energy that makes us what we are: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: It is difficult for a man to express his feelings in words. On this Women’s day, people from all corners of the world have penned their...read more

2
Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day! With each passing year we get to hear hoards of appreciation given to women on this day, don’t we? The main reason being that...read more

3
I believe in originality: Singer Krip Suri

MUMBAI: Actor Krip Suri of Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre fame has turned a composer with his first original single Dil Na Jaane. He says he believes in...read more

4
Chris Young celebrates ten number one singles with live performances

MUMBAI: ACM Male Vocalist nominee Chris Young took the stage at Nashville’s Tin Roof Broadway for a special live performance of his ten number one...read more

5
Klingande's Playground returns to Miami music week

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Klingande will join the Miami Music Week (MMW) madness with the announcement of his ‘Klingande’s Playground’ pool...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group