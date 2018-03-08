RadioandMusic
News |  08 Mar 2018 19:24 |  By RnMTeam

Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day! With each passing year we get to hear hoards of appreciation given to women on this day, don’t we? The main reason being that every year women have proved themselves that they are capable of achieving what they want. Not only this, but have also gone overboard to change the ‘stereotypical thinking’ which exists in our country. Women have left no field today unmarked.

The good news is; our country’s thoughts towards women is eventually changing and there would come a day when all the odds would be gone and people would really think of ‘Women’s Day’ as truly Women’s Day! Well today is the day to celebrate for all the ‘beautiful’ ladies out there and how can we forget our music industry who's added to the spark of this day.

Here we get you some male singers who have taken to twitter, expressing their heartfelt messages this Women’s Day.

Diljit Dosanjh

Benny Dayal

Mika Singh

Shekhar Ravjiani

Salim Merchant

Shankar Mahadevan

Armaan Malik

Adnan Sami

Jaz Dhami

Sukhshinder Shinda

