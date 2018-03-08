Singers and their heart-warming messages on Women's Day

MUMBAI: Women’s Day! With each passing year we get to hear hoards of appreciation given to women on this day, don’t we? The main reason being that every year women have proved themselves that they are capable of achieving what they want. Not only this, but have also gone overboard to change the ‘stereotypical thinking’ which exists in our country. Women have left no field today unmarked.

The good news is; our country’s thoughts towards women is eventually changing and there would come a day when all the odds would be gone and people would really think of ‘Women’s Day’ as truly Women’s Day! Well today is the day to celebrate for all the ‘beautiful’ ladies out there and how can we forget our music industry who's added to the spark of this day.

Here we get you some male singers who have taken to twitter, expressing their heartfelt messages this Women’s Day.

Diljit Dosanjh

No Relationship is complete without a woman in this world.

She plays the role of...

A “Loving Mother”

A “Caring Sister”

An “Understanding Wife”

A “Lovable Daughter”

You have everything in you and that’s the reason why the world is celebrating you.

Happy Women’s Day!! — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 8, 2018

Benny Dayal

Happy Womens day to all and especially my love my life, my best friend my wife, my partner in crime and the one who loves to spend all y dime @catherinedayal. pic.twitter.com/qsCrF4dBWL — Benny Dayal (@Benny_Dayal) March 8, 2018

Mika Singh

Happy women’s day to all the mothers, daughters, sisters, friends. I wish each woman all the love and respect. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) March 8, 2018

Shekhar Ravjiani

Be the unstoppable force that you were born to be. Let nothing stand in your way.

This is your day. This is your world. #WomensDay #MorePowerToHer — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) March 8, 2018

Salim Merchant

#HappyWomensDay everyone! bring up your daughters as strong women, educate them well so that they are confident & fearless. If Women of a household are respected and empowered, it’s a happy home and the next generation is automatically more powerful & respectful towards women. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) March 8, 2018

Shankar Mahadevan

Let’s celebrate womanhood not just today but everyday!!!

Thank you Amma and my LIFE - Sangeeta and all the girls and women out there who continue to inspire me each and everyday.

Cheers to you and your immeasurable powers. Happy #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/9jrPJ2XqKm — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) March 8, 2018

Armaan Malik

Happy women’s day to this amazing woman who has put her life behind me and has made us three men in the family strong and confident. You are my rock and support love you @jyothimalik pic.twitter.com/Jeau6inbiZ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 8, 2018

Adnan Sami

Jaz Dhami

Women don't need a women's day. But we need a women's day to remind us of that fact. Big up to all the women around the world just getting on with whatever life throws at them. You inspire me. #WomensDay — JAZ DHAMI (@THEJAZDHAMI) March 8, 2018

Sukhshinder Shinda