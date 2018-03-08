Rahman's music in 'The Fault In Our Stars' remake

MUMBAI: Oscar winner AR Rahman is excited to compose music for Fox Star Studios' Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars.

"When I heard the narration of the Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars, especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative, I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture," Rahman said in a statement.

Rahman and the studio had earlier teamed up for the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been signed on to play the lead and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra will direct the upcoming musical romance.

"It is truly a hand of encouragement and boost for a debutant director like myself to have AR Rahman Sir on board," said Chhabra.

(Source: IANS)