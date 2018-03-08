RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Mar 2018 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

I believe in originality: Singer Krip Suri

MUMBAI: Actor Krip Suri of Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre fame has turned a composer with his first original single Dil Na Jaane. He says he believes in originality and will not do cover music.

"I believe in originality. People do make covers but I don't like to do those and I never will. We want to make our original music and bring forth new stories. That hard work and uniqueness is what will win the world for us," Krrip said here at the launch of his song.

He said the song took shape during hectic shooting schedules.

"It took me at least six months to complete the story for the track."

Krip's wife Simran Kapur Suri, who is playing his love interest in the single's music video, also spoke about the challenges she faced as a first time performer in a music video.

"For me, this was something completely new. Since it is my first music video, I started my homework early while Krrip was still working on the track. I had no idea about the technicalities, but working with such a happy and supportive team made it very easy," she said.

The single is presented by Mumbai Medley in association with Krip Kapur Suri production, and is sung and composed by Krip himself. It has released on the YouTube channel The Musik Gurus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Simran Kapur Suri Krip Suri Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre Dil Na Jaane The Musik Gurus Mumbai Medley
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 9: 9X Jalwa and MTV Beats mark a notable rise

MUMBAI: In Week 9 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9X Jalwa has wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM undertakes #SmarterFasterTogether for content delivery and brand association strategy

MUMBAI: BIG FM is fortifying its strength in being the pioneers of original content curators andread more

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

top# 5 articles

1
Chris Young celebrates ten number one singles with live performances

MUMBAI: ACM Male Vocalist nominee Chris Young took the stage at Nashville’s Tin Roof Broadway for a special live performance of his ten number one...read more

2
Klingande's Playground returns to Miami music week

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Klingande will join the Miami Music Week (MMW) madness with the announcement of his ‘Klingande’s Playground’ pool...read more

3
Daler Mehndi's label releases 'Gudiya Rani' by YouTuber Udit Shandilya

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi is one of the few artists who believe in supporting upcoming talents and share social awareness message. His label, D Records,...read more

4
'The Remix' gave importance to my music know-how, not looks: Sunidhi

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who will be seen as a judge on the digital reality show The Remix, says shooting for it while she was pregnant was...read more

5
Singing to their tunes: Six women composers of India

MUMBAI: The world is known to be a male dominated place, and yet women have made their mark proving each time with their worth and credibility,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group