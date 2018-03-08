I believe in originality: Singer Krip Suri

MUMBAI: Actor Krip Suri of Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre fame has turned a composer with his first original single Dil Na Jaane. He says he believes in originality and will not do cover music.



"I believe in originality. People do make covers but I don't like to do those and I never will. We want to make our original music and bring forth new stories. That hard work and uniqueness is what will win the world for us," Krrip said here at the launch of his song.



He said the song took shape during hectic shooting schedules.



"It took me at least six months to complete the story for the track."



Krip's wife Simran Kapur Suri, who is playing his love interest in the single's music video, also spoke about the challenges she faced as a first time performer in a music video.



"For me, this was something completely new. Since it is my first music video, I started my homework early while Krrip was still working on the track. I had no idea about the technicalities, but working with such a happy and supportive team made it very easy," she said.



The single is presented by Mumbai Medley in association with Krip Kapur Suri production, and is sung and composed by Krip himself. It has released on the YouTube channel The Musik Gurus.

(Source: IANS)