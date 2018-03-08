Farhan and Salim-Sulaiman release Campaign Anthem on Women's Day

MUMBAI: ‘Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya’, the campaign to end violence against women and girls, released an anthem Chulein Aasman on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on 8 March. The campaign is an initiative by Population Foundation of India, along with Farhan Akhtar’s initiative MARD and noted director Feroz Abbas Khan.

Watch the anthem here:

The song Chulein Aasman is sung by Farhan Akhtar and Salim Merchant. It is written by Farhan along with Shraddha Pandit, and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. The song calls for empowering women by giving them equal opportunities so that they can realise their true potential.

Population Foundation of India Executive Director Poonam Muttreja says, “We see an alarming rise in violence against girls – for many even before they are born – and on women who refuse to be subjugated. Through the anthem Chulein Aasman we would like to call upon all Indians to value girls and women, and to be part of our campaign ‘Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya’ for ending all forms of violence against them.”

Feroz Abbas Khan adds, "Through the power of music,Chulein Aasman invites people to join the campaign and say ‘Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya- Enough Is Enough’. Women can be truly empowered when they cease to fear discrimination and violence, and it is imperative that our men and boys play an active role in making this possible. Challenge regressive norms, build a new world where equality, dignity and safety for women and girls is a reality – that’s the message we would like to spread on the International Women’s Day."

‘Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya’ is a digital campaign to raise awareness on ending violence against women and girls, and is endorsed by celebrities from the film and music industry.