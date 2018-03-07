RadioandMusic
News |  07 Mar 2018 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

Tommy Lee says son assaulted him

MUMBAI: Tommy Lee and his 21-year-old son Brandon allegedly got into a physical altercation that left the rock star with a bloody lip.

Officers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to an incident at Tommy's Calabasas, California, home on Monday evening. Tommy was taken to a hospital that night, reports people.com.

Authorities say Brandon, whose mother is actress Pamela Anderson, has been named a person of interest in the ongoing investigation and has been cooperating with the police. No arrest has been made.

"My fiance (Brittany Furlan) and I were in bed when my son bust into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. That's the truth," Tommy tweeted on Tuesday. 

Hours before his tweet, Tommy posted and quickly deleted a selfie of his swollen lips on Instagram with the caption: "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon. Great son!"

Brandon was reportedly "defending himself" from his father who was allegedly intoxicated.

(Source: IANS)

