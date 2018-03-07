Sonu Nigam celebrates Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's Birthday

MUMBAI: Sandese Aate Hai fame singer recently celebrated his guru’s birthday. Well, it was not only Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s birthday, but the celebration also called for another reason. Ustad Ji would be bestowed with Padma Vibhushan.

Ustad Ji’s cover autobiography was launched at the event where Sonu Nigam delivered a heart-warming message, “Guruji is like my father and this year he received the Padma Vibhushan; today we all have gathered to celebrate his 87th birthday and the Padma Vibhushan honour.”

The entire music industry was present to be a part of this mega music event. The event witnessed Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Salim Merchant, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Roop Kumar Rathod, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sameer Sen, Meet Bros, Armaan Malik, Hrishikesh Chury, Priya Saraiya were present amongst the many at the event.