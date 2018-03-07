RadioandMusic
Rihanna to launch lingerie line soon

MUMBAI: After making her presence known in the fashion and beauty world with her namesake cosmetic and apparel collection, singer Rihanna is working on a lingerie line.

Rihanna has inked a partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group for the lingerie range, reports billboard.com. 

The Rihanna-helmed lingerie line hasn't received an official release date but samples have already been produced.

TechStyle Fashion Group boasts successful brands like Fabletics, ShoeDazzle and Just Fab. 

Its partnership with Rihanna is not the company's first celebrity team-up. 

Fabletics already scored a partnership with actress Kate Hudson and singer Demi Lovato, and ShoeDazzle (co-founded by Kim Kardashian, Brian Lee and Robert Shapiro) collaborated with actress-singer Keke Palmer. 

(Source: IANS)

Rihanna TechStyle Fashion Group Fabletics ShoeDazzle Just Fab Kim Kardashian Brian Lee Keke Palmer Demi Lovato Kate Hudson
