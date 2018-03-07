RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Mar 2018 11:52 |  By RnMTeam

Pharrell Williams visits elephant care centre in India

MUMBAI: Pharrell Williams on Tuesday paid a visit to rescued elephants at a care centre run by animal welfare organisation Wildlife SOS in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

He visited the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre after taking a look at Agra's majestic Taj Mahal.

Williams interacted with the Wildlife SOS team of elephant care staff and veterinarians to understand the threats that Asian elephants face in India while extending his support to elephant protection and conservation in India.

This was followed by an interactive session with the elephant veterinarians and elephant caretakers who shared insights about the organisation's elephant protection efforts.

Rescued from illegal captivity and circuses where they were ill-treated and subjected to cruelty, the elephants are now living a life of freedom under the care and treatment of expert veterinarians.

Williams said, "Congratulations Wildlife SOS and good luck for the universal work that you do here and the effect you have on anyone who sees this."

The Happy singer came to India last week on his maiden visit to the country. He also experienced the festival of colours Holi in Mumbai.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Pharrell Williams Uttar Pradesh Mathura Elephant Conservation and Care Centre Agra Taj Mahal Holi Mumbai
Related news
News | 05 Mar 2018

Pharrell Williams was a sport for his first Holi: DJ Khushi

MUMBAI:  American music artiste Pharrell Williams, who celebrated his first Holi at a party here, was sporting about playing with colours and was enjoying himself, says DJ Khushi who added the musical vibe to the event.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2018

Immerse in the vibrant colours of music, this Holi, with MTV Beats and Vh1

MUMBAI: For all those waiting to rejoice the festival of colours, MTV Beats and Vh1 brings the perfect milieu of music to celebrate. Indulge in some iconic dance tracks all day long as the music channels of Viacom18 bring the ultimate Holi special playlist for their viewers.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2018

Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a festival of colours, but how about a fusion of elements like music, dance and food added to it.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

I want to explore as much as I can in India: HRVY

MUMBAI: Pop music in India has its roots right from 80’s, thus Indian’s like pop music. This is exactly the reason for singers like Justin Bieber, Eminem, Miley Cyrus and many more having countless fans in India.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Papon's video made me uncomfortable: Farah Khan

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan says that singer Papon is a good human being but his video in which he is seen kissing a minor girl made her feel uncomfortable.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Shekhar Ravjiani visits a Mumbai chai stall run by women

MUMBAI: BIG FM with a view to further the ideology of woman empowerment went a step ahead by concread more

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sonu Nigam celebrates Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's Birthday

MUMBAI: Sandese Aate Hai fame singer recently celebrated his guru’s birthday.  Well, it was not only Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s birthday, but the...read more

2
Classical vocalist Mugdha Vaishampayan to perform at SurSagar

MUMBAI: Talented young and versatile singer Mugdha Vaishampayan is a vocalist gifted with a mellifluous voice. This very singer will perform in...read more

3
'Khol De Par' will motivate you to explore your thoughts

MUMBAI: Khol De Par from an up-coming movie Hichki has been released under YRF. The track features Rani Mukherjee who’s playing the role of a ‘...read more

4
'The Remix' gave importance to my music know-how, not looks: Sunidhi

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who will be seen as a judge on the digital reality show The Remix, says shooting for it while she was pregnant was...read more

5
DGTL returns to Barcelona with a fresh line up

MUMBAI: After several editions of DGTL in Spain’s most vibrant city, the Dutch organisation announces its awaited return to Parc del Fórum for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group