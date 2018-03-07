RadioandMusic
News |  07 Mar 2018

'Khol De Par' will motivate you to explore your thoughts

MUMBAI: Khol De Par from an up-coming movie Hichki has been released under YRF. The track features Rani Mukherjee who’s playing the role of a ‘teacher’. In the song video, she finds interesting ways to explain the matter to the students. The one minute 59-second track explains it all. Visuals well depict the title of the track Khol De Par which simply means ‘exploring things around you’.

Khol De Par has been sung by Arijit Singh who leaves no stone unturned to express the character with his voice. Raj Shekhar has penned the lyrics that are impressive, expressive and deep. School Ke bahar jab zindagi imtihaan leti hain, toh subject wise nahi leti, this dialogue slated by Rani Mukerji in the song video will give you the intensity of the lyrics in the track. Visuals in the song video are ‘mind-blowing’ with its music rendered by Jasleen Royal.

View the track here:

A Siddharth P Malhotra film Hichki starring Rani Mukerji is set to hit the theatres on 23 March 2018.

