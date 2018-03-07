RadioandMusic
I recreated 'Sanu Ek Pal Chain' to express myself: Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: We all have one favourite song that we keep humming randomly, creating own versions. The renowned Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal also has a favourite song and he will be presenting it to his fans soon.

“Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanu Ek Pal Chain is my all time favourite song. I will be coming with my version of this song with authentic lyrics sung by Nusrat Sahab in T-Series Acoustics. It is a folk song and I have tried to keep the same feel as the original one, remembering Nusrat Sahab,” said Nutiyal.

The original lyrics of this song give Kashmiri Urdu touch which is not very easy for people to learn. “I keep performing this song in my live gigs many times. It is a difficult song to sing but because I have been singing it for a while now, so recording this was not a task for me as I know the song very well.”

On talking more about the new version Nutiyal narrated, “It is a mild fusion of western and classical music where Indian nodes are used. The vocals are completely authentic, the same that were sung in the original song. This is not a recreated version of the song from the movie Raid but it’s a version of Nusrat Sahab’s original one.”

While preparing a song, every artiste at the back of the mind thinks about the fans like or dislikes. Well, while preparing this song, The Humma Song hitmaker had some different thoughts. “While working on this song, I did not keep my fans in mind if they will like it or no. I made this song to express myself, my feelings and emotions that every song has. I believe in doing things that make me happy and do not think much about it,” ended Jubin.

The singer has given us hits like The Humma Song, Bawara Mann and more.  He recently sang a song for Hate Story 4 titled Boond Boond. During the promotions of the movie, he paid a tribute to Sridevi on the sets of Super Dancer 2.

