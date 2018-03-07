RadioandMusic
News |  07 Mar 2018 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Delhi to host April Fools' Fest

MUMBAI: April Fools' Fest -- a two-day festival encapsulating music, comedy, street art, theatre and food is set to delight Delhi dwellers.

Presented by Bira 91, the festival will be held on 31 March and 1 April at the NSIC Grounds.

The event will bring together fun, festivities and a host of immersive performing arts in a visual and experiential set-up exuding an urban contemporary vibe, read a statement from the organisers.

Highlighting the significance of the date and city of the gala, the statement said: "The numeral 91 represents the India ISD code and April 1 is the 91st day of the year."

(Source: IANS)

