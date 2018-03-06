RadioandMusic
News |  06 Mar 2018 18:17

Monica Dogra and Shibani Dandekar collaborate for electrifying live gigs

MUMBAI: Musician and actress Monica Dogra, who formed the electronic rock group Shaa'ir+Func, teams up with singer and actress Shibani Dandekar to perform live together. After their collaboration, the two performed together for the first time at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2018. 

Monica Dogra has a hugely successful career as an independent music artist with a considerable number of songs. Along with her electronic rock group ‘Shaa'ir+Func’, she has composed and sung for a number of albums including her first song album New Day: The Love Album.

Monica said, “Aside from the obvious benefits of performing with one of your best friends, the obvious fun, backstage and behind the scenes madness - what was also super cool was we got the chance to pay tribute to Lauryn Hill and collaborate with Shiamak’s dancers.  It’s not so often you get to see such a blend of influences on stage or televised in India.  It was apt that we got the opportunity to bring that to the style awards.  Shibani and I both were excited to combine many industries we passionately work in like fashion, music, and performance.

Besides beginning her career as a television anchor, Shibani comes from a great musical background where she was a part of a band formed by her sisters called D-Major.

Shibani said, "Monica and I have great chemistry off camera and we wanted to bring that to the stage ... we both have a huge passion for music and performing and coming together at an award show just seemed like the right platform to do this together for the first time. It was such a fun collaboration not just as best friends but as artists!”

They have become youth icons that girls get immensely inspired by. They are surely set to rock and create magic with their live performance. Their partnership has given us a new pop duo ... sexy, badass and musical margaritas.

