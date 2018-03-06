RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2018 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Kavita Seth's band Karwaan planning India tour

MUMBAI: There is so much more to Kavita Seth than just Iktara, which is yet to be explored. A unique voice among the auto-tuned voices, Kavita is a true artist that believes in the old idiom “content is King.”

As she continues to be a voice for many actresses, what keeps Kavita occupied is her streak to present quaint artwork to the new world. “I am singing for some movies, however till they are released, it is better not to speak about them. Apart from that I just finished a song for Holi. It’s a beautiful song, however, I, unfortunately, couldn’t release it on Holi as some finishing touches are remaining. But I am looking forward to its release.”

Apart from that, Kavita is also indulging in her namesake activity, poems, “I do a podcast every 15 days called “Main Kavita Hoon”, which as the name suggests is reciting poems. What makes it different is that I have kept it raw, without the usage of instruments, maybe a guitar in the background.”

She also rues about absolute lack of interest by music labels for anything original, “I have a ready project on the noted poet of India, Amrita Pritam for past couple of years. It is so upsetting that no label is considering it. I have approached every possible music label with the project, but the response has been discouraging. I was told that audience taste is not that, but we have to think that audience will only develop a taste to what we offer.”

At the same time the soulful singer is extremely happy about the booming digital age as she says, “It a great platform for people to showcase their talent and have a creative space. Like even for me despite being an established artiste, I have lot of liberty doing what I want to do and connect with larger audience through digital platforms.”

Kavita, who is known for Sufi style singing, has her own band called Karwaan with which she tours, “Recently I was in Kolkata for a show and decided to have a jam session, with the local artists, it was so much fun. I did the same, when I had a show in Mathura, I jammed impromptu with the local artistes. These sessions have a lovely feel and vibe about them, which I completely enjoy.”

Karwaan is all set for an India Tour, which is in the planning stage, “We have a show for Karwaan happening in March and then in June, apart from an India tour we are working out on.”

The artist says, “Of course I enjoy live shows more, that’s what I have been doing since my beginning. It gives you the opportunity to connect with the audience immediately.”

Kavita concludes by saying that despite the influx of mediocre work, good art will always sustain, “Look at Jagjit Singh ji, what he has done is irreplaceable and the vacuum that is created after he passed away hasn’t been filled. Some songs might get popular for a while, but what is good shall stay immortal.”

Tags
Kavita Seth Iktara Amrita Pritam Main Kavita Hoon Karwaan Jagjit Singh Sufi
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2018

To be nominated in the same category with AR Rahman was an amazing feeling: Kanishk Seth

MUMBAI: A song from a perspective of a woman longing for her husband is unique enough, and to know that this thought found its origin in 22-year-old boy’s brain makes it even more unique and sensitive.

read more
News | 20 Feb 2018

Tochi Raina wanted to be cricketer

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, who has sung songs like Kabira and Iktara, says he aspired to be a cricketer.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2018

Seven city musical concert to be held in memory of Jagjit Singh

MUMBAI: Jagjit Singh served the music industry from 1961-2011. Best known as the king of ghazals, he was also a composer and music director along with being a singer.  

read more
News | 30 Jan 2018

Amitabh Bhattacharya thrilled over first live performance

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist and singer Amitabh Bhattacharya says the Bollywood Music Project here marked the first time that he performed live, and he was pleased by the experience.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2018

Kavita Seth's song saves a young life

MUMBAI: It is an accepted fact that songs touch the soul, connect with emotions, make you feel better, motivate you, and can do wonders. Singer Kavita Seth came across one such wonderful story.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

top# 5 articles

1
When Mannan Shaah bonded with Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with one of the most renowned names in the film industry - Javed Akhtar? But, how many really get the opportunity...read more

2
It's easier to feature in a song that conceptualised by you: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari releases his new non-film track, Mehbooba on his birthday. The song is an Arabic song, shot in picturesque Kyrgyzstan, and...read more

3
Bose SoundSport Free: One of the best cord-free earbuds in town

MUMBAI: With audio equipment makers now fighting for the "true" wireless Bluetooth earbuds space, Bose, with its ‘SoundSport Free’ earbud, has...read more

4
Busta K returns to Scorpio Music on 'Eats Me Up'

MUMBAI: French producer Busta K found fame with his bootlegs of the likes of Disclosure and Galantis, but he’s fast finding his feet with original...read more

5
Bit Funk releases 'Getting Worse' featuring Oktavian

MUMBAI: To everyone who's ever felt the irresistible, yet terrifying pull of a new love after being burned: Bit Funk and vocalist Oktavian feel your...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group