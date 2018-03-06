It's easier to feature in a song that conceptualised by you: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari releases his new non-film track, Mehbooba on his birthday. The song is an Arabic song, shot in picturesque Kyrgyzstan, and features sensational Amy Jackson and the singer-composer Ankit Tiwari.

“It is an Arabic song, that I thought of making. I wanted to explore a different genre, which I wouldn't have got a chance while doing the film. The video is conceptualised by the directorial team, but the song composition is my own. I composed it with the same sincerity as I would compose music for a film. But here, I get the complete freedom of doing what I want to and how I want to, which perhaps I wouldn’t get if I was composing for a movie,” says Ankit.

The song features the sensational Amy Jackson, on which Sun Raha Hai hitmaker says, “She agreed instantly and it was great for us. I mean who wouldn’t like if Amy Jackson agrees to feature in a song.”

The popular singer himself features in the song, “It’s easier to feature in the song that has been with you for some time. You know every part of it and actually, visualize it. If someone gives me an offer to act in a film, I don’t know, but this is easier.”

Watch the song below:

The song is available on Gaana exclusive and Zee Music channel. Ankit is looking forward to a good response, “I am looking forward to connecting with a very large base of audience. I can’t say if non-film music has a wider audience, but non-film albums give me a chance to present what I think or like to my fans, which I think is an amazing way to reach out.”

Ankit is elated that the song has released on his birthday. “I mean what could be better than this,” concludes the singer.

The song, which has a quintessential Arabic feel, within an hour’s time garnered almost 50,000 views.