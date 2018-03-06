RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2018 14:10 |  By RnMTeam

British singer Arjun unveils debut album

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter-producer Arjun, who has roots in Sri Lanka, has released his debut album Closer To Home.

"Collaborating with a talented team of creatives, including my mentor Sway, we have put together an album that instinctively fuses contemporary pop/R&B melodies, big bass drops and ethno-infused sounds from the subcontinent, which we hope will resonate with music fans around the world," Arjun, who boasts over 450 million YouTube views and 1.5 million Facebook fans, said in a statement.

The album was unveiled via Island Records/Universal on 2 March. 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Arjun British singer Closer To Home Island Records Universal
Related news
News | 26 Apr 2017

Madonna not happy with biopic 'Blonde Ambition'

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna is unhappy with the news of the biopic 'Blonde Ambition' which is being made on her. Just after the news of the biopic was announced, Madonna took to her Instagram account to express her opinion about the project, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2017

These trending songs will pump up your weekend

MUMBAI: It is Friday again, so let the weekend begin with some chartbusters that are slaying since last week. Mercy Song: Mercy Album: ONE (Original Never Ends) Lyrics / Music: Badshah Music Label - Sony Music India

read more
News | 25 Jun 2016

Light up the weekend with the week's top rated songs

MUMBAI: Last week 'Udta Punjab' songs made a lot of noise and so did Sunny Leone’s special number Hug Me from Beiimaan Love.Though both still continue to get fare share of attention, the toppers this week are the newbies.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2016

Lindsay Lohan wants to record new album

MUMBAI: Actress Lindsay Lohan is planning to record a new album after 'A Little More Personal (Raw)', which released in 2005.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2015

Jack Garratt voted winner of Brits 2016 critics' choice award

MUMBAI: Jack Garratt, singer/songwriter and producer, has been voted winner of the Brits 2016 critics’ choice award.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Birthday Special: Best of Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari gave a new definition to music with his entry in the industry. Today his songs speak for him and with every passing year, he is...read more

2
Mukul Shivputra to perform in honour of Pt SCR Bhatt and Pt Chidanand Nagarkar

MUMBAI: Kanara Saraswat Association presents renowned veteran classical vocalist of Gwalior gharana Mukul Shivaputra son of legendary vocalist Kumar...read more

3
Busta K returns to Scorpio Music on 'Eats Me Up'

MUMBAI: French producer Busta K found fame with his bootlegs of the likes of Disclosure and Galantis, but he’s fast finding his feet with original...read more

4
Ushuaïa Ibiza announces return of Martin Garrix for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa regular and firm fan favourite Martin Garrix will be returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel this summer for what has become one of...read more

5
NGHTMRE gives a heavy-hitting remix to Ekali and ZHU's 'Blame'

MUMBAI: Ekali and ZHU's bold collaboration Blame receives a hard-hitting remix by none other than NGHTMRE, the notorious maestro behind recently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group