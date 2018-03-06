British singer Arjun unveils debut album

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter-producer Arjun, who has roots in Sri Lanka, has released his debut album Closer To Home.



"Collaborating with a talented team of creatives, including my mentor Sway, we have put together an album that instinctively fuses contemporary pop/R&B melodies, big bass drops and ethno-infused sounds from the subcontinent, which we hope will resonate with music fans around the world," Arjun, who boasts over 450 million YouTube views and 1.5 million Facebook fans, said in a statement.



The album was unveiled via Island Records/Universal on 2 March.

(Source: IANS)