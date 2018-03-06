RadioandMusic
News |  06 Mar 2018 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Best of Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari gave a new definition to music with his entry in the industry. Today his songs speak for him and with every passing year, he is leaving his footprints on the sand of time with his music.

The playback singer, composer, music director rose to fame in 2014 with Aashiqui 2 and won the Best Music Director and Playback singer Guild Awards in 2015 for Galliyan from Ek Villan.
Today, this multi-talented man turns a year older. Thus, we bring you top 10 Ankit Tiwari songs.

Galliyan

Yaad Hain

Tu Hai Ki Nahi

Tu Mere Paas

Mat Ja Re

Tay Hai

Tu Jo Hain

Dil Darbadar

Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu

Agar Tu Hota

