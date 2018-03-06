Birthday Special: Best of Ankit Tiwari
MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari gave a new definition to music with his entry in the industry. Today his songs speak for him and with every passing year, he is leaving his footprints on the sand of time with his music.
The playback singer, composer, music director rose to fame in 2014 with Aashiqui 2 and won the Best Music Director and Playback singer Guild Awards in 2015 for Galliyan from Ek Villan.
Today, this multi-talented man turns a year older. Thus, we bring you top 10 Ankit Tiwari songs.
Galliyan
Yaad Hain
Tu Hai Ki Nahi
Tu Mere Paas
Mat Ja Re
Tay Hai
Tu Jo Hain
Dil Darbadar
Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu
Agar Tu Hota