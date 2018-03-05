RadioandMusic
When Mannan Shaah bonded with Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with one of the most renowned names in the film industry - Javed Akhtar? But, how many really get the opportunity to work with this veteran writer? Well, the answer is only a lucky few and music composer Mannan Shaah happens to one amongst them. 

Shaah has worked on the entire album of upcoming film Namaste England, but this is not the reason for his smile these days. He is gushing over the fact that he got an opportunity to work with Javed Akhtar. "It was fun to work with Javed Ji, it didn't feel like I was working with him on my first film. He has a very sharp understanding of melody and I respect him for that," says Commando music composer.

The composer began working on the film's music in 2016 and that was the beginning of his bond with Javed Akhtar. The initial few meetings were no short of fan moments for Shaah, but soon the charismatic aura took over. "There is a child in him and that's why he keeps getting younger with every film, be it Rock On! or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He is a poetry writer and that's what works," expresses the composer. 

He further adds, "Javed Ji has this talent of detaching himself from his work. So, when he gets back, he looks at it as a new product and makes the necessary changes."

One of the most touching moments for Shaah was when Javed Akhtar cried after listening to one of his songs. "He listened to one of the songs after completing it and he had tears in his eyes. His music sensibilities are very strong."

Lastly, the composer confessed that though he is found of many lyricists, if given the choice he would only work with Javed Akhtar all his life. 

