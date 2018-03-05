Pharrell Williams was a sport for his first Holi: DJ Khushi

MUMBAI: American music artiste Pharrell Williams, who celebrated his first Holi at a party here, was sporting about playing with colours and was enjoying himself, says DJ Khushi who added the musical vibe to the event.



Williams had taken to Instagram to describe his experience at the Holi fest on 2 March as "next level" and said "the music was beyond anything I have ever heard".



He was in India on his maiden visit to experience the festival of colours -- Holi, which inspired him to design and launch his latest collaboration with adidas Originals - the Pharrell Williams Hu Holi drop. He was joined by Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh.



Popular DJ Khushi told IANS of the experience: "Pharrell was super cool. Ranveer's energy is unmatchable and Pharrell was also enjoying himself. Pharrell was such a sport. He was playing Holi and not once did he say no to colours or anyone throwing colours at him, nor did he try and wipe off any.



"He was totally in the mood and the right spirit for playing his first Holi in India with us."



Khushi said both the stars -- Williams and Ranveer -- came to DJ console and jammed with him too.





"They danced on Khalibali (from Padmaavat) and he was super cute. I told him I love his music and he was loving the India stuff I was playing. Because it was Holi, we mostly played Bollywood, but I did play Happy once for Pharrell and everyone went crazy," he said.