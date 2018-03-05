RadioandMusic
News |  05 Mar 2018 20:13 |  By RnMTeam

'Meri Khamoshi Hai' song out from 'Pari'

MUMBAI: This year’s first horror film Pari hit the cinema’s last weekend. Well, the makers have released a song from the film titled Meri Khamoshi Hai.

The concept of horror movies varies from region to region. For Hollywood, the background score is all that the movie has, while interestingly, Bollywood films rarely do without songs, for it connects better with the audience.

Starring Anushka Sharma playing her character at the best in the music video, the screen is also shared by Parambrata Chatterjee.

This song is sung by Ishan Mitra, music by Anupam Roy and lyrics by Anvita Dutt.

Watch the song below:

Pari: Not a Fairytale is an Indian supernatural horror film directed by newcomer Prosit Roy.

Pari Meri Khamoshi Hai Anushka Sharma Prosit Roy Parambrata Chatterjee Anupam Roy Anvita Dutt Ishan Mitra
