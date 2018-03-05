RadioandMusic
News |  05 Mar 2018

Mariah Carey has 'spa night' daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey had a spa night with her six-and-a-half-year-old daughter Monroe.

The Grammy winner, 47, posted a pair of photographs of their pampering for her fans on Instagram, each attached with loving heart emojis, reports people.com.

Both were all smiles in one shot as they cuddled for the camera in coordinating pink pyjamas, Monroe wearing a sheet mask and holding one of their family dogs in her arms.

Another image hinted manicures and pedicures, Monroe resting her feet in a soaking tub and holding out her hands wide as she posed for the camera.

Monroe's twin brother Moroccan Scott appears to have skipped out on the spa night on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

