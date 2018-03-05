It was great to collaborate with Irrfan again: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who has rehashed his hit track Patola for Blackmail, says it is a pleasure to once again collaborate with actor Irrfan Khan and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series after Suit Suit from Hindi Medium.

Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo and which also has Badshah's Happy Happy song, will feature Randhawa's foot-tapping number featuring Irrfan and Kirti Kulhari along with the singer against the backdrop of a 'wedding mandap'.

The bride (Kirti Kulhari) can be seen dancing uninhibitedly while the groom (Irrfan) is shyly soaking in the revelry being enjoyed by his newly married wife.

"It was great to collaborate with Bhushan sir and Irrfan sir again after Suit Suit. I loved working with them earlier and it was the same now in Blackmail. I hope the song turns out to be as successful as Suit Suit," Randhawa said in a statement.

It was when Deo shared a thought about wanting a lively song to be incorporated in Blackmail just the way Suit Suit was included in Hindi Medium. Then, Patola was suggested.

"Bhushan sir gave me a break with this song in 2015. The song became popular worldwide. People loved the song a lot. It's a simple song which compliments a girl on her beauty and looks. Interestingly, in 2018, it has been turned into a celebration song in a wedding," Randhawa said.

"There is a lot of Indian vibe, Punjabi flavour to this one," he added.

Randhawa is also happy with the song's video in the movie, which is a quirky comedy that also features Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao.

"Abhinay Deo has been a fantastic director. The way he shot the video is very crazy. He brought in a lot of colour and energy to it. I hope the audience blesses this song just like they have liked my old songs."

Also backed by RDP Motion Pictures, the movie will release on 6 April.

(Source: IANS)