RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Mar 2018 11:32 |  By RnMTeam

It was great to collaborate with Irrfan again: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who has rehashed his hit track Patola for Blackmail, says it is a pleasure to once again collaborate with actor Irrfan Khan and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series after Suit Suit from Hindi Medium.

Blackmail, directed by Abhinay Deo and which also has Badshah's Happy Happy song, will feature Randhawa's foot-tapping number featuring Irrfan and Kirti Kulhari along with the singer against the backdrop of a 'wedding mandap'.

The bride (Kirti Kulhari) can be seen dancing uninhibitedly while the groom (Irrfan) is shyly soaking in the revelry being enjoyed by his newly married wife.

"It was great to collaborate with Bhushan sir and Irrfan sir again after Suit Suit. I loved working with them earlier and it was the same now in Blackmail. I hope the song turns out to be as successful as Suit Suit," Randhawa said in a statement.

It was when Deo shared a thought about wanting a lively song to be incorporated in Blackmail just the way Suit Suit was included in Hindi Medium. Then, Patola was suggested.

"Bhushan sir gave me a break with this song in 2015. The song became popular worldwide. People loved the song a lot. It's a simple song which compliments a girl on her beauty and looks. Interestingly, in 2018, it has been turned into a celebration song in a wedding," Randhawa said.

"There is a lot of Indian vibe, Punjabi flavour to this one," he added.

Randhawa is also happy with the song's video in the movie, which is a quirky comedy that also features Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao.

"Abhinay Deo has been a fantastic director. The way he shot the video is very crazy. He brought in a lot of colour and energy to it. I hope the audience blesses this song just like they have liked my old songs."

Also backed by RDP Motion Pictures, the movie will release on 6 April.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Guru Randhawa Patola Blackmail Bhushan Kumar T-Series Suit Suit Hindi Medium Irrfan Kirti Kulhari Divya Dutta Arunoday Singh Omi Vaidya Anuja Sathe Pradhuman Singh Mall Gajraj Rao RDP Motion Pictures Abhinay Deo
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2018

Desi Music Factory has planned 50 songs for 2018: Anshul Garg

MUMBAI: Desi Music Factory, a music label that has produced many a hit song and their recent one with Arjun Kanungo and Neha Kakkar La La La has been the second most trending song on YouTube and all platforms.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

I and Asha Bhosale are in process of making an album together: Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Confluence of two vibrant art forms is always a treat for the audience. Gioconda Vessichelli, a singer of Italian origin, has come up with a new genre of music called Bollywood-Opera and as the name suggests, the genre is a fusion of Bollywood and opera singing.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Badshah's new track 'Happy Happy' showcases a roller-coaster of emotions

MUMBAI: The DJ Waley Babu is back with a new track Happy Happy. The song is a part of upcoming movie Blackmail and has been released under T-Series.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

Atif can bring out emotional depth of songs: Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Director Sudhir Mishra believes Pakistani star Atif Aslam, like other ‘great singers’, has the capacity to bring out the emotional depth of a song.Atif has sung the track Sehmi Hai Dhadkan for Mishra's Hindi film Daas Dev. 

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

T-Series releases Diljit's first song from CON.FI.DEN.TIAL album

MUMBAI: The Punjabi singer has started a CON.FI.DEN.TIAL ride with his fans. Yes, we are talking about Diljit Dosanjh and the first song release from his new album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
Shadow and Light's new album 'Sabar', marking the streaming platform's Artiste Original division

MUMBAI: Sometimes all we want is a soothing song to calm our senses.read more

Press Releases
Radio City takes up the cause for Road Safety with #'BlackandWhiteHoli'
,

MUMBAI: Radio City, has launched #BlackandWhiteHoli, an initiative aimed at improving road safetread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mariah Carey has 'spa night' daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey had a spa night with her six-and-a-half-year-old daughter Monroe.The Grammy winner, 47, posted a pair of photographs of...read more

2
Fergie gives first performance after national anthem controversy

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie returned to the stage just two weeks after a controversy over her jazzy performance of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All...read more

3
When Mannan Shaah bonded with Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with one of the most renowned names in the film industry - Javed Akhtar? But, how many really get the opportunity...read more

4
Gaana Crossblade- An enthralling musical escapade in the heart of Punjab

MUMBAI: They say music has no language and rightly so. For music transcends worldly boundaries, projecting beyond the dimensions of the physical...read more

5
It was great to collaborate with Irrfan again: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who has rehashed his hit track Patola for Blackmail, says it is a pleasure to once again collaborate with actor Irrfan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group