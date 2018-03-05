RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Mar 2018 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa recreates 'Patola' for T-Series

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa is leaving no space for his fans to divert. Last year the singer gave two big hits Suit Suit for Hindi Medium and Ban Ja Rani for Tumhari Sulu, both were recreated by him.  Now, in the first quarter of this year, the singer has recreated his 2015 song Patola.

The track will be a part of Abhinay Deo’s upcoming release Blackmail. The team released the second song from the movie with the same title. The first song is Happy Happy by Badshah.

Also Read: Badshah's new track 'Happy Happy' showcases a roller-coaster of emotions

This new version does not have many major changes as compared to the original one. This is sung, composed and written by Guru.

Don’t miss the song. Watch it below:

The original song also has a rap by Bohemia which is edited for the new version. The song which was released in 2015 under T-Series was sung by Guru and Bohemia, written by Sabi and Guru while composed by Preet Hundal.

Watch the original song below:

Blackmail, a film by Abhinay Deo starring Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles along with Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh is slated to release on 6 April 2018.

Tags
Guru Randhawa Suit Suit Hindi Medium Ban Ja Rani Tumhari Sulu Patola Sabi Preet Hundal Bohemia T-Series Happy Happy Badshah Irrfan Khan Kirti Kulhari Blackmail Abhinay Deo Divya Dutta Arunoday Singh
Related news
News | 05 Mar 2018

It was great to collaborate with Irrfan again: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who has rehashed his hit track Patola for Blackmail, says it is a pleasure to once again collaborate with actor Irrfan Khan and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series after Suit Suit from Hindi Medium.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2018

Desi Music Factory has planned 50 songs for 2018: Anshul Garg

MUMBAI: Desi Music Factory, a music label that has produced many a hit song and their recent one with Arjun Kanungo and Neha Kakkar La La La has been the second most trending song on YouTube and all platforms.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

I and Asha Bhosale are in process of making an album together: Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Confluence of two vibrant art forms is always a treat for the audience. Gioconda Vessichelli, a singer of Italian origin, has come up with a new genre of music called Bollywood-Opera and as the name suggests, the genre is a fusion of Bollywood and opera singing.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2018

Music Industry 'taken aback' by Sridevi's death

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi has not only shocked the Indian film industry but the entire world. As it was one of the saddening moments for the industry, the Indian music industry was equally taken back by the news.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Badshah's new track 'Happy Happy' showcases a roller-coaster of emotions

MUMBAI: The DJ Waley Babu is back with a new track Happy Happy. The song is a part of upcoming movie Blackmail and has been released under T-Series.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aladdin's story has universal appeal and is popular with Indian audiences: Vikranth Pawar

MUMBAI: Disney India is back with Aladdin their second Broadway-style musical show.read more

Press Releases
MY FM concludes the sixth season of Jiyo Dil Se Awards

MUMBAI: MY FM concluded the sixth edition of Jiyo Dil Se Awards, presented by LIC, over a glitteread more

News
Kolkata joins Bengaluru in RAM week 7

MUMBAI: It seems the radio stations are comfortable in their positions on the RAM charts.read more

News
Nisha Narayanan honoured 'The Most Enterprising Leader of Asia'

MUMBAI: Nisha Narayanan who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at RED FM has been awarded read more

News
BARC Week 8: B4U Music and Sony MIX witness significant rise

MUMBAI: In week 8 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ushuaïa Ibiza announces return of Martin Garrix for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa regular and firm fan favourite Martin Garrix will be returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel this summer for what has become one of...read more

2
Pharrell Williams was a sport for his first Holi: DJ Khushi

MUMBAI:  American music artiste Pharrell Williams, who celebrated his first Holi at a party here, was sporting about playing with colours and was...read more

3
Music direction happened by chance, I wanted to be a singer: Ajit Parab

MUMBAI: What started as an out of the blue opportunity, turned into a career for ace music director in Marathi music industry, Ajit Parab. He was a...read more

4
'Meri Khamoshi Hai' song out from 'Pari'

MUMBAI: This year’s first horror film Pari hit the cinema’s last weekend. Well, the makers have released a song from the film titled Meri Khamoshi...read more

5
When Mannan Shaah bonded with Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with one of the most renowned names in the film industry - Javed Akhtar? But, how many really get the opportunity...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group