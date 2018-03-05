Guru Randhawa recreates 'Patola' for T-Series

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa is leaving no space for his fans to divert. Last year the singer gave two big hits Suit Suit for Hindi Medium and Ban Ja Rani for Tumhari Sulu, both were recreated by him. Now, in the first quarter of this year, the singer has recreated his 2015 song Patola.

The track will be a part of Abhinay Deo’s upcoming release Blackmail. The team released the second song from the movie with the same title. The first song is Happy Happy by Badshah.

This new version does not have many major changes as compared to the original one. This is sung, composed and written by Guru.

Don’t miss the song. Watch it below:

The original song also has a rap by Bohemia which is edited for the new version. The song which was released in 2015 under T-Series was sung by Guru and Bohemia, written by Sabi and Guru while composed by Preet Hundal.

Watch the original song below:

Blackmail, a film by Abhinay Deo starring Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles along with Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh is slated to release on 6 April 2018.