Fergie gives first performance after national anthem controversy

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie returned to the stage just two weeks after a controversy over her jazzy performance of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

The 42-year-old performed at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night. While Fergie admittedly took a ‘risk’ with her rendition of the Spar-Spangled Banner, this time around she stuck with her hits, reports etonline.com.

The singer, who made an appearance during DJ Khaled's set at his concert with singer Demi Lovato, performed songs like Fergalicious, London Bridge and Glamorous.

Khaled introduced Fergie as ‘my sister’ from The Four before the crowd gave her a warm welcome with cheers and applause.

"DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato incredible show last night! Love you, thank you so much for having me #TellMeYouLoveMeTour," Fergie tweeted on Saturday.

