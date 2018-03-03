RadioandMusic
News |  03 Mar 2018

Rapper Rick Ross hospitalised

MUMBAI: Hip-hop star Rick Ross was hospitalised after being taken ill at his Miami-area home, police said.

Police and emergency teams were called to his home after he was "found unresponsive" according to a dispatch report filed by police, reported USA Today.

According to the report, a 911 caller sought help for a man fitting Ross' description "in distress" who was breathing heavily, "slobbing out the mouth", and briefly combative.

They had no other information because the call to Ross' home turned out not to be a law enforcement matter, said a spokesman for Davie police.

Some celebrities --- including Gucci Mane, LL Cool J and Missy Elliott --- took to Twitter to send Ross messages of support.

"Prayers up for my guy," rapper Snoop Dogg tweeted.

There were reports he was on life support, but his friends from the industry said it was never so.

(Source: IANS)

Rick Ross Twitter Gucci Mane LL Cool J Missy Elliott Snoop Dogg
