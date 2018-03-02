Know your favourite women celebrities on MTV Beats and VH1

MUMBAI: Women's day is around the corner, and music channels will play an ode to all the gorgeous women in the world by playing music made by some more gorgeous women. Women have been smashing it in the music industry. We’ve been gifted with some super rad content featuring women being incredibly beautiful, powerful and confident.

This Women’s Day, get set to witness more than one reasons to celebrate with MTV Beats. Get a step closer to knowing your favourite B-Town celebs as MTV Beats discloses some lesser known trivia about them. Not just this, get a chance to make the woman in your life feel special by dedicating songs on MTV Beats Request Box and Beats on Demand. All this and much more, as MTV Beats calls out O Womaniya this Women’s Day.

Whats more, Tune in to Vh1 Diva Squad for our women-ruled playlist. From Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, to Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Vh1 has got all your favorites covered.

Watch Vh1 Diva Squad, from 12 pm on MTV Beats and O Womaniya on MTV Beats on 8 March 2018.