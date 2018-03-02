RadioandMusic
News |  02 Mar 2018 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Desi Music Factory has planned 50 songs for 2018: Anshul Garg

MUMBAI: Desi Music Factory, a music label that has produced many a hit song and their recent one with Arjun Kanungo and Neha Kakkar La La La has been the second most trending song on YouTube and all platforms.

“I have known Neha for some time and got to know that her song with Arjun Kanungo got stuck due to some issues. Bilal Saeed, a known composer had a song, so I got the whole team together and that’s how La La La happened,” says Garg

The music label started due to the encouragement of Tony Kakkar, “I knew Tony, Sonu and Neha Kakkar both pretty well. I also believed I have a good taste in music. Tony encouraged me to start this label. At Desi Music Factory, we look forward to make good music, as that is more important. We don’t cater to genres. We have rappers on board, we are doing some jazz, some Bollywood.”

Composer shares, “We have logistics in place and some really good talent. Neha Kakkar is signed with us and T-Series, Tony is with us and one big announcement will be made in next week for yet another amazing artiste to be signed.”

When asked about the music taste of the current generation, he says, “There is no particular genre that works. People want good music and that’s all. Be it Jazz, party song, Bollywood song, it should sound good.”

Anshul has already entered Bollywood arena, “Two of our songs would be part of upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali production films. Another song called Vaada, is already acquired by T-Series for their film.”

About future plans, Anshul shares, “During 2018, we intend to produce over 50 songs. Also, I am really looking forward to work and collaborate with Arijit Singh. This desire is not just because he is the hottest selling artiste but because he is my personal favourite.”

