'You Know What', a Marathi romantic track gives you a 'poetic feel'

MUMBAI: You Know What, a passionate love track released by Zee Music Marathi will get you hitched to the track. This romantic number has been portrayed well with its fantastic effects, while the entire song has been explained musically in ‘poetic-phrases’.

Subtle music in You Know What will get your ears glued to the track, while the entire video has been shot in the ‘black and white’ frames. Lyrics have added a different twist to the track, with a few English phrases used in between the lyrical lines.

Zee Music Marathi releases You Know What, the track is sung by Umesh Kamat and Tejashri Pradhan, lyrics which are penned by Vaibhav Joshi and music is given by Adwait Patwardhan.

A Sushrut Bhagwat film Asehi Ekada Vhave starring Umesh Kamat, Tejashree Pradhan, Chirag Patil is set to hit theatres on 6 April 2018.