RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Mar 2018 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

'You Know What', a Marathi romantic track gives you a 'poetic feel'

MUMBAI: You Know What, a passionate love track released by Zee Music Marathi will get you hitched to the track. This romantic number has been portrayed well with its fantastic effects, while the entire song has been explained musically in ‘poetic-phrases’.  

Subtle music in You Know What will get your ears glued to the track, while the entire video has been shot in the ‘black and white’ frames. Lyrics have added a different twist to the track, with a few English phrases used in between the lyrical lines.

Zee Music Marathi releases You Know What, the track is sung by Umesh Kamat and Tejashri Pradhan, lyrics which are penned by Vaibhav Joshi and music is given by Adwait Patwardhan.

Click here to view the track: 

A Sushrut Bhagwat film Asehi Ekada Vhave starring Umesh Kamat, Tejashree Pradhan, Chirag Patil is set to hit theatres on 6 April 2018.

Tags
Zee Music Marathi You Know What Umesh Kamat and Tejashri Pradhan Vaibhav Joshi Adwait Patwardhan
Related news
News | 24 Jan 2018

'Anand Zala Faar' will give you 'Lavani' vibes

MUMBAI: Here is another release by Zee Music Marathi. Anand Zala Faar from an upcoming movie Yuntum is out. The track is sung by Chhagan Chaugule, music has been given by Chinar and Mahesh and lyrics have been penned by Mangesh Kangane.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2018

Zee Music Marathi releases a romantic track 'Ujaltya Pahate'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Marathi releases Ujaltya Pahate, a romantic track from an upcoming movie Ashi Hi Amchi College Journey. This track is sung by Rohit Raut and Malvika Dixit while music is given by Sai Piyush and lyrics penned by Abhijit Sathe.

read more
News | 08 Jan 2018

'Bharaari' will give you 'friendship' goals

MUMBAI: Zee Music Marathi releases Bharaari from an upcoming movie Looose Control. The track is sung by Rohit Raut, music is given by Mihir Bhatt and lyrics are penned by Sujay Jadhav.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2017

Zee Music Marathi releases 'Tiring Tiring'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Marathi has released Tiring Tiring. The tracks sung by Avadhoot Gupte, music is by Ajay Kishore Naik with lyrics penned by Guru Thakkur.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2015

After 'Rama Madhav', Narendra Bhide's composes for 'P.G.'

MUMBAI: After winning an award for 'Best Background Score' at the Kalyan International Film Festival for the movie 'Rama Madhav' acclaimed Marathi musician Narendra Bhide kicks off 2015 with composing the score and soundtrack for the upcoming Marathi film, 'P.G.'.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM dedicates the month of MARCH to women with #ABMERIBAARI

MUMBAI: BIG FM, will celebrate March as the festive month of the women with #AbMeriBaari.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM launches 'THWINK BIG' - Talent Incubator and Content Studio

MUMBAI: Known for delivering clutter-breaking content and award winning shows, BIG FM has set upread more

News
Enjoy ad-free, Alexa-enabled songs on Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: Amazon.in on Wednesday launched Amazon Prime Music -- an ad-free streaming service with iread more

Press Releases
Gaana to raise USD 115 million in its latest round of financing, led by Tencent

MUMBAI: Gaana is raising USD 115 million from Tencent and Times Internet in its latest round of read more

Interviews
The Remix's USP is its innovation and experimentation: Vijay Subramaniam

Amazon Prime India released the trailer of their first Prime Original music reality show The read more

top# 5 articles

1
UP Festival Tours Europe and Russia ahead of debut event in May

MUMBAI: Czech festival Up Festival has announced a tour spanning five dates in Europe and Russia ahead of their debut event in May. The tour will...read more

2
'Dukh', a perfect example of karma by Lokdukh Punjabi

MUMBAI: We all have gone through heartbreak, at least once. While, a fact that we all believe in is the universe gets back to the culprit, in the...read more

3
'You Know What', a Marathi romantic track gives you a 'poetic feel'

MUMBAI: You Know What, a passionate love track released by Zee Music Marathi will get you hitched to the track. This romantic number has been...read more

4
T-Series produced Diljit Dosanjh's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL storms UK Charts at No. 4

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s new album, CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, creates history by debuting on the UK...read more

5
Disney's Broadway-style musical to be back in India in April

MUMBAI: Disney India's Broadway-style musical based on Aladdin will premiere here in April.Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow is the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group