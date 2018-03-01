Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a festival of colours, but how about a fusion of elements like music, dance and food added to it. This would definitely add a spark to the event and your mood as well. Now you would be happy to hear this, as we get to you a list of some of the biggest Holi Parties in Mumbai. Do check them out below.

Bollyboom Holi Bash 2018

Description: Bollyboom Holi Bash is back again to blow your minds away with fantastic artists like Amann Nagpal, Ali Merchant, Siana Catherine, Progressive Brothers, Ankur, GIDA, Omen and Emcee Noizee. There would be organic colours, the best DJs, and the city's only family friendly Holi.

Venue: MMRDA Grounds: Mumbai,

BKC Road, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051, India

Entry: Early Bird GA – Rs. 500

Early Bird VIP- Rs. 900

Time: 10:30 AM onwards

Rang De Holi

Description: Splurge, spoil and splash amidst the Arabian sea, between the turf of colours. The event would witness blowing artist line-up, Free colours, live performances, Rain Dance, Bhang and many more surprises, #Rangde being organised in the heart of the city, is the perfect #Holi Bash planned for you.

Artists such as DJ Shadow - Dubai, Zaeden, Suyyash Rai, NYK, Joshi, Candice Redding, Shilpi Sharma, DJ Angel Johal, Aaryan Shukla and DJ Shiva will make you dance on your toes and make the crowd go GaGa.

Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course: Mumbai,

Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr E Moses Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Opp KK Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034, India

Entry: GA Pass - Rs. 499

VIP Pass - Rs. 999

Time: 9 AM onwards

Holy District 2018

Description: If you're looking for an off-the-grid experience to bring up the festival of Holi with the spirit of togetherness and good cheer then come to Holy District. They are getting bigger in scale and bringing this unforgettable experience.

Artist Line-up as follows - DIVINE + Gully Gang, Teri Miko, Raja Kumari, Shaan, Gurbax, Greff, Madoc, Mkshift, Basshunk, Mozzey, Bassexchange (Karty x Prashanth Amir)

Venue: JVPD Grounds, MHADA Colony, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

Entry: Early Bird Gold - Rs.1250

Early Bird Regular – Rs. 650

Time: 10:00 AM onwards

Holi Reloaded 2018

Description: Holi Reloaded India's biggest Dance music Holi is back in its sixth edition. 18 Artist, two stages and one big venue, is all set to make this year edition of Holi Reloaded the best one so far.

Venue: Tulip Star, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

Entry: GA- Rs.995

VIP Rs. 2560

Time: 11:00 AM onwards

Holi Invasion-Rango Ki Rasleela

Description: Holi Invasion is back with its third edition. This event would witness biggest television stars from Box Cricket League and enjoy this enchanting journey of color, dance and music.

Venue: Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India

Entry: VIP- Rs. 2000

Normal Rs. 1000

Time: 09:00 AM

Color By The Bay

Description: One Stage, ten artists, rain dance, Live Acts, Playground, Food and Flea.

Artists: DJ Chetas, DJ Nelson, DJ Subuhi Joshi, DJ Tech Mystery, DJ David, DJ Crackheads, DJ Skycristt, DJ Rawnak and Amtee.

Venue: Wilson Gymkhana, Marine Drive, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India

Entry: General Entry: Rs. 499

VIP Entry: Rs. 899

Time: 10:00 AM

Youniverse Music Festival

Description: In true forms music for them, is devotion. Artists - Nucleya, DJane DJoly, DJ Leenata, Slava Kol

Venue: Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064, India

Entry: General- Rs. 800

VIP- Rs. 1100

Time: 10:30 AM

Somshiva Colour Festival

Description: Somshiva Color Festival event happening for the first time in Mumbai. As it is based on Psychedelic theme with eight artists. The stage is design with fabrication of LORD SHIVA which has a height of 40 Feet. Venue will be covered with hippe style dcor. Other attractions of event are Rain Dance, Organic Colors, Cheapest Bar, Mouth Watering Desserts and may more.

Venue: DK Lawns, Wagbil Road, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West, Beside Waghbill Bus Depot, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400615, India

Entry: General Stag- Rs. 300

General Couple: Rs. 500

VIP Stag- Rs.500

VIP Couple: Rs. 900

Time: 09:00 AM

Holi Beach Party

Description: Rain Dance, International Artist (DJ) performing, Snacks and buffet, Unlimited thandai, jalebi and rabdi, Seven hours of non-stop music, Organic colors, Private VIP Cabanas (Chargeable), Rooms Available (Chargeable), Parking available cabs 24x7 available, Drinks available on buy and drink basis.

Venue: Sun Beach Resort: Gorai, Ponda wadi, Next to Picxy Resort, Bhayander west, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400091, India

Entry: Couple- Rs. 2000

Stag- Rs. 1000

Kids upto 12 years- Rs. 500

Time: 10:00 AM

Eggsplore Rang Barse 2018

Description: Special Celebrity guest featuring, Zareen Khan (Special Celebrity Guest), Navv Inder (Punjabi pop star - Wakhra Swag Ni ).

India’s Top Bollywood DJs: Indias number one female DJ - DJ Rink, DJ Leenata (International DJ), DJ Karma, DJ Adaa, DJ Maddy, DJ Rohitronic, DJ Guru, DJ Punit, DJ Rahul Pai, DJ Aryan.

Venue: Kutchi Ground, Near Aura Hotel, Link Road, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092, India

Entry: Early Bird Regular- Rs. 500

Early Bird VIP- Rs. 800

Time: 10:00 AM