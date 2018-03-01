RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Mar 2018 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a festival of colours, but how about a fusion of elements like music, dance and food added to it. This would definitely add a spark to the event and your mood as well. Now you would be happy to hear this, as we get to you a list of some of the biggest Holi Parties in Mumbai. Do check them out below.

Bollyboom Holi Bash 2018

Description: Bollyboom Holi Bash is back again to blow your minds away with fantastic artists like Amann Nagpal, Ali Merchant, Siana Catherine, Progressive Brothers, Ankur, GIDA, Omen and Emcee Noizee. There would be organic colours, the best DJs, and the city's only family friendly Holi.

Venue:  MMRDA Grounds: Mumbai,

BKC Road, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051, India

Entry:   Early Bird GA – Rs. 500

              Early Bird VIP- Rs. 900

Time:   10:30 AM onwards

Rang De Holi 

Description: Splurge, spoil and splash amidst the Arabian sea, between the turf of colours. The event would witness blowing artist line-up, Free colours, live performances, Rain Dance, Bhang and many more surprises, #Rangde being organised in the heart of the city, is the perfect #Holi Bash planned for you.

Artists such as DJ Shadow - Dubai, Zaeden, Suyyash Rai, NYK, Joshi, Candice Redding, Shilpi Sharma, DJ Angel Johal, Aaryan Shukla and DJ Shiva will make you dance on your toes and make the crowd go GaGa.

Venue:  Mahalaxmi Race Course: Mumbai,

Royal Western India Turf Club, Dr E Moses Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Opp KK Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034, India

Entry:   GA Pass -  Rs. 499

               VIP Pass - Rs. 999

Time:   9 AM onwards

Holy District 2018

Description: If you're looking for an off-the-grid experience to bring up the festival of Holi with the spirit of togetherness and good cheer then come to Holy District. They are getting bigger in scale and bringing this unforgettable experience.

Artist Line-up as follows - DIVINE + Gully Gang, Teri Miko, Raja Kumari, Shaan, Gurbax, Greff, Madoc, Mkshift, Basshunk, Mozzey, Bassexchange (Karty x Prashanth Amir)

Venue:  JVPD Grounds, MHADA Colony, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

Entry:   Early Bird Gold -  Rs.1250

                Early Bird Regular – Rs. 650

Time: 10:00 AM onwards

Holi Reloaded 2018

Description: Holi Reloaded India's biggest Dance music Holi is back in its sixth edition. 18 Artist, two stages and one big venue, is all set to make this year edition of Holi Reloaded the best one so far.

Venue:  Tulip Star, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049, India

Entry:   GA- Rs.995

               VIP Rs. 2560

Time:   11:00 AM onwards

Holi Invasion-Rango Ki Rasleela

Description: Holi Invasion is back with its third edition. This event would witness biggest television stars from Box Cricket League and enjoy this enchanting journey of color, dance and music.

Venue:  Celebration Sports Club, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India

Entry:   VIP- Rs. 2000

                Normal Rs. 1000

Time:   09:00 AM

Color By The Bay

Description:  One Stage, ten artists, rain dance, Live Acts, Playground, Food and Flea.

Artists: DJ Chetas, DJ Nelson, DJ Subuhi Joshi, DJ Tech Mystery, DJ David, DJ Crackheads, DJ Skycristt, DJ Rawnak and Amtee. 

Venue: Wilson Gymkhana, Marine Drive, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India 

Entry:   General Entry: Rs. 499

                      VIP Entry: Rs. 899

Time:    10:00 AM

Youniverse Music Festival

Description: In true forms music for them, is devotion. Artists - Nucleya, DJane DJoly, DJ Leenata, Slava Kol

Venue:  Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064, India

Entry:   General- Rs. 800

              VIP- Rs. 1100

Time:   10:30 AM

Somshiva Colour Festival

Description: Somshiva Color Festival event happening for the first time in Mumbai. As it is based on Psychedelic theme with eight artists. The stage is design with fabrication of LORD SHIVA which has a height of 40 Feet. Venue will be covered with hippe style dcor. Other attractions of event are Rain Dance, Organic Colors, Cheapest Bar, Mouth Watering Desserts and may more.

Venue:  DK Lawns, Wagbil Road, Hiranandani Estate, Thane West, Beside Waghbill Bus Depot, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400615, India

Entry:   General Stag- Rs. 300

               General Couple: Rs. 500

              VIP Stag- Rs.500

               VIP Couple: Rs. 900

Time:    09:00 AM

Holi Beach Party

Description: Rain Dance, International Artist (DJ) performing, Snacks and buffet, Unlimited thandai, jalebi and rabdi, Seven hours of non-stop music, Organic colors, Private VIP Cabanas (Chargeable), Rooms Available (Chargeable), Parking available cabs 24x7 available, Drinks available on buy and drink basis.

Venue:  Sun Beach Resort: Gorai, Ponda wadi, Next to Picxy Resort, Bhayander west, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400091, India

Entry: Couple- Rs. 2000  

             Stag- Rs. 1000

             Kids upto 12 years- Rs. 500

Time: 10:00 AM

Eggsplore Rang Barse 2018

Description: Special Celebrity guest featuring, Zareen Khan (Special Celebrity Guest), Navv Inder (Punjabi pop star - Wakhra Swag Ni ).

India’s Top Bollywood DJs: Indias number one female DJ - DJ Rink, DJ Leenata (International DJ), DJ Karma, DJ Adaa, DJ Maddy, DJ Rohitronic, DJ Guru, DJ Punit, DJ Rahul Pai, DJ Aryan.

Venue:  Kutchi Ground, Near Aura Hotel, Link Road, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092, India

Entry:   Early Bird Regular- Rs. 500
               Early Bird VIP- Rs. 800

Time: 10:00 AM

Tags
Holi parties Mumbai Bollywood DJ's India Divine Gully Gang DJ Guru DJ Punit Teri Miko Raja Kumari Shaan Gurbax BassHunk JVPD Grounds Juhu Tulip Star Thane Andheri Marine Drive Holi Reloaded Bandra Kurla Comples Holi Beach Party Somshiva Color Festival DJ Chetas DJ Nelson Nucleya DJane Rango Ki Rasleela Bollyboom Holi Bash
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2018

DJs share 'Holi Reloaded' plans

MUMBAI: Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali Rang Barse, well we don’t expect you to get ready for the festival of colours in your traditional style, but just get ready to witness India’s first underground electronic dance music community and a lot more at Holi Reloaded. The event would be held

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

I and Asha Bhosale are in process of making an album together: Gioconda Vessichelli

MUMBAI: Confluence of two vibrant art forms is always a treat for the audience. Gioconda Vessichelli, a singer of Italian origin, has come up with a new genre of music called Bollywood-Opera and as the name suggests, the genre is a fusion of Bollywood and opera singing.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2018

I want to explore as much as I can in India: HRVY

MUMBAI: Pop music in India has its roots right from 80’s, thus Indian’s like pop music. This is exactly the reason for singers like Justin Bieber, Eminem, Miley Cyrus and many more having countless fans in India.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2018

I think India will be open for Jazz as an art form: Makoto Nakamura

MUMBAI: One of the best examples of global confluence would be, Jazz, an American art form will be presented in India by two Japanese artiste and an American artist. This is nothing but a happy coincidence.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2018

Falguni-Shane Peacock design for UK's teen sensation HRVY

MUMBAI:UK's teen sensation HRVY is here for his debut performance in India, and designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, whose creations have been donned by popular singers like Beyonce Knowles, Madonna and Britney Spears, are excited about designing for him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shadow and Light's new album 'Sabar', marking the streaming platform's Artiste Original division

MUMBAI: Sometimes all we want is a soothing song to calm our senses.read more

Press Releases
Radio City takes up the cause for Road Safety with #'BlackandWhiteHoli'
,

MUMBAI: Radio City, has launched #BlackandWhiteHoli, an initiative aimed at improving road safetread more

Press Releases
BIG FM dedicates the month of MARCH to women with #ABMERIBAARI

MUMBAI: BIG FM, will celebrate March as the festive month of the women with #AbMeriBaari.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM launches 'THWINK BIG' - Talent Incubator and Content Studio

MUMBAI: Known for delivering clutter-breaking content and award winning shows, BIG FM has set upread more

News
Enjoy ad-free, Alexa-enabled songs on Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: Amazon.in on Wednesday launched Amazon Prime Music -- an ad-free streaming service with iread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Rising Star 2' contestants to pay homage to Sridevi

MUMBAI:  As many as 14 contestants of the non-fiction show Rising Star 2 will pay tribute to actress Sridevi, whose sudden demise shook the nation....read more

2
Farhan Akhtar keen to restore Rhythm House for musicians

MUMBAI: The multi-talented star Farhan Akhtar has showcased his interest in restoring the Nirav Modi owned Rhythm House for an initiative led by...read more

3
'Mundiyan To Bach Ke' recreated for 'Baaghi 2'

MUMBAI: Recreations of songs are still not taking any pause. The music composers have been busy modernizing famous melody and party numbers. Here...read more

4
UP Festival Tours Europe and Russia ahead of debut event in May

MUMBAI: Czech festival Up Festival has announced a tour spanning five dates in Europe and Russia ahead of their debut event in May. The tour will...read more

5
'Hawayein' music producer turns composer

MUMBAI: Sourav Roy, who has produced music for songs like Hawayein, London Thumakda and Zaalima, has turned music composer.He has composed two...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group