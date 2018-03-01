'Rising Star 2' contestants to pay homage to Sridevi

MUMBAI: As many as 14 contestants of the non-fiction show Rising Star 2 will pay tribute to actress Sridevi, whose sudden demise shook the nation.



Sridevi, who starred in about 300 films, died due to drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel on 24 February.



This weekend, the talent on the Colors show will take the audience down memory lane by performing on some of Sridevi's songs, a statement said.



Singer Alka Yagnik will also appear in the show as a guest judge.



"The concept of live singing is very appealing. I have judged many singing reality shows but Rising Star 2 is something very unique as it ensures maximum viewer engagement," Alka said in a statement.

(Source: IANS)