'Mundiyan To Bach Ke' recreated for 'Baaghi 2'

MUMBAI: Recreations of songs are still not taking any pause. The music composers have been busy modernizing famous melody and party numbers. Here comes Baaghi 2’s first song, making its way this Holi with an upbeat number.

There was a time when Punjabi songs for most of us were either Tunak Tunak, or Mundiyan To Bach Ke. The makers of the film have got us our all-time humming song Mundiyan To Bach Ke back with a twist.

The new version titled Mundiyan is sung by Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal, rewritten by Ginni Diwan who also wrote the original lyrics and music is recreated by Sandeep Shirodhkar.

Featured on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, the new reel couple in town have set the stage on fire with their dance move.

The original song was sung by Labh Janjua and composed by Panjabi MC.

Baaghi 2 is an action film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead role and is set to release on 30 March 2018.