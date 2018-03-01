Immerse in the vibrant colours of music, this Holi, with MTV Beats and Vh1

MUMBAI: For all those waiting to rejoice the festival of colours, MTV Beats and Vh1 brings the perfect milieu of music to celebrate. Indulge in some iconic dance tracks all day long as the music channels of Viacom18 bring the ultimate Holi special playlist for their viewers.

As many colours of the world serve as a pallet of inspiration for musicians, Vh1 brings an exquisite playlist of tracks; Vh1 Flying Colors that depicts various moods and tones through colours. From Coldplay’s Yellow to Taylor Swift’s Red, Lorde’s Green Light to Kesha’s Rainbow, Vh1 assures a day full of vibrant colours this Holi.

Moving on for the ardent Bollywood music lovers here too are in for a treat as MTV Beats curates ‘Non-Stop Holi’, a day-long special of high energy, upbeat Bollywood songs right from the evergreen Rang Barse to the perky Balam Pichkari. Adding more colour to this season, MTV Beats launches an exclusive track ‘Hip Hop Holi’ by the renowned composers Harjas Deep Singh, KRSNA and Deep Kalsi.

Catch the craziest Holi tracks this festival of colours, on 2 March, 8 am onwards only on MTV Beats. On Vh1 Flying Colors will air at 12 pm and 6 pm.