News |  01 Mar 2018 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Hawayein' music producer turns composer

MUMBAI: Sourav Roy, who has produced music for songs like Hawayein, London Thumakda and Zaalima, has turned music composer.

He has composed two signature tracks for Colors' new Tamil channel. He has also composed a few tracks for southern films, which will be out soon.

"Whether it's as a music producer, record producer or as a composer, I love being associated with music. Composing a track gives me creative satisfaction and when your work is being loved and appreciated, all the work is worth it," Roy, who has worked with composers like Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar and Amit Trivedi, said in a statement.

Also Read: Sourav Roy's journey from Kolkata to Mumbai

Roy had scored background score for Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Banjo. He is currently busy with producing music for the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and Race 3.

(Source: IANS)

Zaalima Sourav Roy Hawayein London thumakda Colors Pritam Vishal-Shekhar Amit Trivedi
