RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Mar 2018 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

'Dukh', a perfect example of karma by Lokdukh Punjabi

MUMBAI: We all have gone through heartbreak, at least once. While, a fact that we all believe in is the universe gets back to the culprit, in the same manner, commonly known as karma. The new song Dukh just released on Lokdhun Punjabi is based on the same subject.

The song describes the current love scenario where trust issues and disloyalty take place. A perfect picture of karma hitting back is a lesson to be learned from the song.

Sung by Anmol, the music is given by M Vee. In spite of the lyrics being in Punjabi that are penned by Jaggi Sanghera, the song is written in a way that even a non-Punjabi would understand the concept. It basically explains the feeling of a man who is cheated on by his girlfriend for another. While there comes a time where the girl is also cheated and that is how the cycle of karma is projected.

The song is beautifully directed by Parmish Verma who also features in the video.

Watch the song below:

Tags
Parmish Verma Dukh Anmol M Vee Jaggi Sanghera Lokdhun Punjabi
Related news
News | 20 Feb 2018

Second edition of Gaana Crossblade set to enthrall Chandigarh

MUMBAI: Gaana Crossblade Punjabi Music Festival powered by Seagram’s Royal Stag Barrel Select Mega Music CDs is back again to spread some good old Punjabi flavour across the northern part of the country on 24-25 February for its 2018 Chandigarh edition.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM dedicates the month of MARCH to women with #ABMERIBAARI

MUMBAI: BIG FM, will celebrate March as the festive month of the women with #AbMeriBaari.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM launches 'THWINK BIG' - Talent Incubator and Content Studio

MUMBAI: Known for delivering clutter-breaking content and award winning shows, BIG FM has set upread more

News
Enjoy ad-free, Alexa-enabled songs on Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: Amazon.in on Wednesday launched Amazon Prime Music -- an ad-free streaming service with iread more

Press Releases
Gaana to raise USD 115 million in its latest round of financing, led by Tencent

MUMBAI: Gaana is raising USD 115 million from Tencent and Times Internet in its latest round of read more

Interviews
The Remix's USP is its innovation and experimentation: Vijay Subramaniam

Amazon Prime India released the trailer of their first Prime Original music reality show The read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Hawayein' music producer turns composer

MUMBAI: Sourav Roy, who has produced music for songs like Hawayein, London Thumakda and Zaalima, has turned music composer.He has composed two...read more

2
'Dukh', a perfect example of karma by Lokdukh Punjabi

MUMBAI: We all have gone through heartbreak, at least once. While, a fact that we all believe in is the universe gets back to the culprit, in the...read more

3
'You Know What', a Marathi romantic track gives you a 'poetic feel'

MUMBAI: You Know What, a passionate love track released by Zee Music Marathi will get you hitched to the track. This romantic number has been...read more

4
UP Festival Tours Europe and Russia ahead of debut event in May

MUMBAI: Czech festival Up Festival has announced a tour spanning five dates in Europe and Russia ahead of their debut event in May. The tour will...read more

5
T-Series produced Diljit Dosanjh's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL storms UK Charts at No. 4

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s new album, CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, creates history by debuting on the UK...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group