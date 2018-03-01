'Dukh', a perfect example of karma by Lokdukh Punjabi

MUMBAI: We all have gone through heartbreak, at least once. While, a fact that we all believe in is the universe gets back to the culprit, in the same manner, commonly known as karma. The new song Dukh just released on Lokdhun Punjabi is based on the same subject.

The song describes the current love scenario where trust issues and disloyalty take place. A perfect picture of karma hitting back is a lesson to be learned from the song.

Sung by Anmol, the music is given by M Vee. In spite of the lyrics being in Punjabi that are penned by Jaggi Sanghera, the song is written in a way that even a non-Punjabi would understand the concept. It basically explains the feeling of a man who is cheated on by his girlfriend for another. While there comes a time where the girl is also cheated and that is how the cycle of karma is projected.

The song is beautifully directed by Parmish Verma who also features in the video.

Watch the song below: