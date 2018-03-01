DJs share 'Holi Reloaded' plans

MUMBAI: Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali Rang Barse, well we don’t expect you to get ready for the festival of colours in your traditional style, but just get ready to witness India’s first underground electronic dance music community and a lot more at Holi Reloaded. The event would be held at Tulip Star, Juhu on 2 March 2018. This massive Holi festival would bring two brightly lit stages with intense electronic dance and techno music.

Plus 91, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment announced its association with Nikhil Chinapa’s Submerge to bring in the sixth season of Holi Reloaded. The festival supports the cause of girl child education and Mukti Foundation has been associated with the fest.

With Mukti Foundation founder Smita Thackeray shares, “I think Holi is a youth festival and my intention is to get associated with the youth where I would spread more awareness related to ‘girl child education’. I feel today’s youth is sensitive and they understand what is the need of the hour. They like getting associated with good causes. Right now, there are many volunteers who will come willingly and associate with my foundation.”

“Music easily connects with people. I have done plenty of events which are associated with music, like an AR Rahman concert. I have basically tried to relate music and convey the message through it,” adds Thackeray.

Holi Reloaded will witness an overload of artiste, thus we at Radioandmusic, connected with them to get a gist of their performances.

DJ Makasi: I am really excited to be back in India and perform this time. Last time it did not do so well, as there was bombing at the airport at Abrazos two years ago. So, I couldn’t make it to the Holi fest. Well now I am here and people will see my music which has scaled up.

Beyond 120: This is my third year of performing at Holi Reloaded. This is one festival I really look really forward to. This year we are going to give a surprise. We usually play house music and sub-genres of house music and this time we are trying to go a ‘little experimental’.

Rohin: I have never played Holi and this is my favourite festivals, I am super-excited to be a part of Holi Reloaded. I would be playing artistes like Browncoat, Bullseye, Anytrixx, who are some of the best artistes in our country. I would be playing deep-progressive. Just warming up a bit and just to chill the crowd before the big boys come out and play.

Siddhant Kapoor: I am actually very excited for this as the guys who are organizing this are very good friends of mine and they always do the bravest job, so 3rd Rock, Submerge, Mukti. Also, we have these amazing artists and with this whole venue being shifted to Tulip Star, it’s going to be a great experience with quality music. My style is electronic and I am really looking forward to this and every mix genre of music. I am playing in THE ROOM, a stage for electronic music.

Nina and Mallika: We are really excited to perform and we can’t wait to get on the dance floor. We are going to showcase a couple of new mash-ups where we are going to put an Indian touch.