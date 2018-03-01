RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Mar 2018 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

DJs share 'Holi Reloaded' plans

MUMBAI: Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali Rang Barse, well we don’t expect you to get ready for the festival of colours in your traditional style, but just get ready to witness India’s first underground electronic dance music community and a lot more at Holi Reloaded. The event would be held at Tulip Star, Juhu on 2 March 2018. This massive Holi festival would bring two brightly lit stages with intense electronic dance and techno music.

Plus 91, a venture of 3rd Rock Entertainment announced its association with Nikhil Chinapa’s Submerge to bring in the sixth season of Holi Reloaded. The festival supports the cause of girl child education and Mukti Foundation has been associated with the fest.

With Mukti Foundation founder Smita Thackeray shares, “I think Holi is a youth festival and my intention is to get associated with the youth where I would spread more awareness related to ‘girl child education’. I feel today’s youth is sensitive and they understand what is the need of the hour. They like getting associated with good causes. Right now, there are many volunteers who will come willingly and associate with my foundation.”

“Music easily connects with people. I have done plenty of events which are associated with music, like an AR Rahman concert.  I have basically tried to relate music and convey the message through it,” adds Thackeray.

Holi Reloaded will witness an overload of artiste, thus we at Radioandmusic, connected with them to get a gist of their performances.

DJ Makasi: I am really excited to be back in India and perform this time. Last time it did not do so well, as there was bombing at the airport at Abrazos two years ago. So, I couldn’t make it to the Holi fest. Well now I am here and people will see my music which has scaled up.

Beyond 120: This is my third year of performing at Holi Reloaded. This is one festival I really look really forward to. This year we are going to give a surprise. We usually play house music and sub-genres of house music and this time we are trying to go a ‘little experimental’. 

Rohin: I have never played Holi and this is my favourite festivals, I am super-excited to be a part of Holi Reloaded.  I would be playing artistes like Browncoat, Bullseye, Anytrixx, who are some of the best artistes in our country. I would be playing deep-progressive. Just warming up a bit and just to chill the crowd before the big boys come out and play.

Siddhant Kapoor: I am actually very excited for this as the guys who are organizing this are very good friends of mine and they always do the bravest job, so 3rd Rock, Submerge, Mukti. Also, we have these amazing artists and with this whole venue being shifted to Tulip Star, it’s going to be a great experience with quality music.  My style is electronic and I am really looking forward to this and every mix genre of music. I am playing in THE ROOM, a stage for electronic music. 

Nina and Mallika: We are really excited to perform and we can’t wait to get on the dance floor. We are going to showcase a couple of new mash-ups where we are going to put an Indian touch.

Tags
Plus 91 3rd Rock Entertainment Nikhil Chinapa Submerge Juhu AR Rahman RJ Rohini Smita Thackarey Edm music Mukti Foundation DJ Makasi Rohin Nina Mallika Siddhant Kapoor Beyond 120
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2018

Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a festival of colours, but how about a fusion of elements like music, dance and food added to it.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2018

Rahman bonds with Hans Zimmer at Oscar concert

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared his moment of ‘catching up’ with celebrated composer Hans Zimmer at the Oscar Concert here on Wednesday.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2018

Music Industry 'taken aback' by Sridevi's death

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi has not only shocked the Indian film industry but the entire world. As it was one of the saddening moments for the industry, the Indian music industry was equally taken back by the news.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

Marathi music industry is still in an evolving phase, but is going in the right direction: Sarang Kulkarni

MUMBAI: Sarang Kulkarni, a young sarod player who is a familiar name in the Marathi music industry, took his sarod lessons from his father Pandit Rajan Kulkarni from an early age.  Along with going through a journey of being an accomplished sarod player, Sarang is also en route being a music com

read more
News | 21 Feb 2018

I'm sure you'll enjoy Indian hospitality: Rahman to Trudeau

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has welcomed Justin Trudeau to India and said that he is sure that the Canadian Prime Minister would enjoy the country's hospitality.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shadow and Light's new album 'Sabar', marking the streaming platform's Artiste Original division

MUMBAI: Sometimes all we want is a soothing song to calm our senses.read more

Press Releases
Radio City takes up the cause for Road Safety with #'BlackandWhiteHoli'
,

MUMBAI: Radio City, has launched #BlackandWhiteHoli, an initiative aimed at improving road safetread more

Press Releases
BIG FM dedicates the month of MARCH to women with #ABMERIBAARI

MUMBAI: BIG FM, will celebrate March as the festive month of the women with #AbMeriBaari.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM launches 'THWINK BIG' - Talent Incubator and Content Studio

MUMBAI: Known for delivering clutter-breaking content and award winning shows, BIG FM has set upread more

News
Enjoy ad-free, Alexa-enabled songs on Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: Amazon.in on Wednesday launched Amazon Prime Music -- an ad-free streaming service with iread more

top# 5 articles

1
5SOS release new single 'Want You Back'

MUMBAI: 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) are back and unveil their brand new single – Want You Back out via Capitol Records. The band have also announced...read more

2
Rekha Bhardwaj serves 'Challa Chaap Chunariya' from Daas Dev this Holi

MUMBAI: Veteran Director, Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming film Daas Dev is slated to release on 23 March. The film boasts of a total of seven tracks and...read more

3
Top 10 Holi parties in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Holi is just around the corner and we know that you would be excited to check out a few places that would actually be fun. Well Holi is a...read more

4
'Rising Star 2' contestants to pay homage to Sridevi

MUMBAI:  As many as 14 contestants of the non-fiction show Rising Star 2 will pay tribute to actress Sridevi, whose sudden demise shook the nation....read more

5
Farhan Akhtar keen to restore Rhythm House for musicians

MUMBAI: The multi-talented star Farhan Akhtar has showcased his interest in restoring the Nirav Modi owned Rhythm House for an initiative led by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group