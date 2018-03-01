RadioandMusic
News |  01 Mar 2018 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

'Dil Jaane Na' from 'Dil Junglee' will give you 'relationship goals'

MUMBAI: Dil Jaane Na, a romantic track has been shot under the backdrop of breathtaking locations. This track resonates with the title of the film Dil Junglee as the couple seems to have immense fun in the ‘smallest’ of ways. Dil Jaane Na seems to be a perfect blend in terms of its lyrics, music and visuals.

Dil Jaane Na has been released under Sony Music India, a romantic track from an upcoming movie Dil Junglee. The track is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan, lyrics penned by Abhiruchi Chand while music has been composed by Abhishek Arora.

An Aleya Sen film Dil Junglee starring Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem, Nidhi Singh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Srishti Shrivastava is all set to hit theatres on 9 March 2018.

