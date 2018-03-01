RadioandMusic
Bieber wanted Gomez's time for birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber, who turned 24 on Wednesday, wanted his girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez for his birthday rather than anything materialistic.

"Justin gets to be in love and with the girl he has always wanted to be with for his birthday. He doesn't need any lavish gifts from her, he just wants to spend some alone time with her," a source told aceshowbiz.com.

"Granted if she has anything planned as a surprise for him, he will love it because he loves spending any time he can with her. He really is totally invested in their relationship," the source added. 

On the other hand, Gomez also prepared "something special" for Bieber. 

The source revealed she has been shopping for "something special to let Justin know how much he means to her. She has been searching for the perfect gift that is both meaningful and something he will cherish for years to come".

"She is considering a $63,000 diamond watch and or a $42,000 diamond cross pendant and necklace," added the source. 

This year will be the couple's first birthday after rekindling their romance in October 2017.

(Source: IANS)

Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Birthday
