RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2018 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

Sridevi was one and only lady superstar: Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Three days after Sridevi's shocking demise in Dubai, condolences from the film fraternity continued to pouring in on Tuesday.

After visiting the grieving family, Bappi Lahiri said he worked in 11 Silver Jubilee films with the deceased actress, who was "the one and only lady superstar".

"I still can't believe she is no more with us, my heart sinks thinking about it."

He said that he would like to dedicate the song Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna to her memory. "Never say goodbye! She will always remain an integral part of our industry. She will always remain our superstar."

The 54-year-old actress died due to ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub in Dubai on Saturday night. She was there with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding last week.

Waheeda Rehman, who shared screen space with Sridevi in films like Chandani, Himmatwala and Lamhe, was seen at Anil's Kapoor's Juhu residence. Anupam Kher and Welcome director Anees Bazmee were also spotted there, besides Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan.

Sara Ali Khan was also seen at Anil's Kapoor's residence. Ramesh Sippy with wife Kiran Juneja, Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar and actress Katrina Kaif also visited the mourning family on Tuesday.

Tamil actress and politician Khushboo Sundar said she still cannot believe that Sridevi is no more. "I am numbed, it's yet to sink in that she is no more with us. Most of us are still in denial mode...the most beautiful actor who could put any hero to shame with her charm and talent. Gone too soon.

"Warm and beautiful person from within, her childlike laughter plays like a chime in my head. My heart goes out to her husband Boneyji and their two young daughters on the threshold of what the mother always dreamt about. As a woman, she will continue to inspire the millions who have dreams in their eyes. She lived with dignity and commanded respect till the end."

The news of Sridevi's death was confirmed by brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor late on Saturday (February 24) and ever since the entire nation and the film fraternity has not stopped mourning.

Sridevi's body was handed over to her family on Tuesday by the Dubai Police authorities after conducting investigation into her death. Same evening, her body was flown back to Mumbai and her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sridevi Dubai Bappi Lahiri Boney Kapoor Mohit Marwah Waheeda Rehman Himmatwala Lamhe Anupam Kher Welcome Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2018

When Sridevi stole our hearts with her expressions

MUMBAI: February 25 2018, Hindi Film Industry and Hind film lovers woke up to a shattering news of losing out to one of the most sparkling star in the azure sky of Bollywood, Sridevi.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2018

Music Industry 'taken aback' by Sridevi's death

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of veteran actress Sridevi has not only shocked the Indian film industry but the entire world. As it was one of the saddening moments for the industry, the Indian music industry was equally taken back by the news.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2018

Asha Bhosle conferred Yash Chopra memorial award

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was conferred the coveted ‘5th Yash Chopra Memorial National Award’ at a function held here late on Friday.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2018

Before 'Sur Kshetra', I struggled for 6-7 years to earn my living: Aaman Trikha

MUMBAI: Unlike many reality show contestants, who disappear after a short shelf life, Aaman Trikha coined himself a name in the industry. The only reason is his sheer desire to experiment.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2018

Rustum debuts with his latest romantic Punjabi pop single 'Mental'

MUMBAI: Rohit Tripathi whose stage names spells Rustum is all set to enter the music world with his latest romantic Punjabi single Mental. Rustum has collaborated with Badri Ki Dulhania fame Ikka Singh for this track.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaana to raise USD 115 million in its latest round of financing, led by Tencent

MUMBAI: Gaana is raising USD 115 million from Tencent and Times Internet in its latest round of read more

Interviews
The Remix's USP is its innovation and experimentation: Vijay Subramaniam

Amazon Prime India released the trailer of their first Prime Original music reality show The read more

News
MY FM again hikes advertising rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: It was in April 2017 last year when MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per centread more

Interviews
MTV was initially reluctant to air a Marathi song: CEO Sagarika Music

MUMBAI: To enter an unknown territory and to conquer it, is what real success and thrilling storread more

News
Apple Music, Radio City to produce countdown show

MUMBAI: In association with Apple Music, Radio City on Monday announced a Bollywood countdown chread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kailash will 'jam together' with Zayn on one condition

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher says he would like to ‘jam together’ with former One Direction band member Zayn Malik, who made a cover of the Indian...read more

2
T-Series produced Diljit Dosanjh's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL storms UK Charts at No. 4

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s new album, CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, creates history by debuting on the UK...read more

3
I want to explore as much as I can in India: HRVY

MUMBAI: Pop music in India has its roots right from 80’s, thus Indian’s like pop music. This is exactly the reason for singers like Justin Bieber,...read more

4
Post Malone releases new single 'Psychol featuring Ty Dolla $Ign

MUMBAI:  History-making multiplatinum Dallas, TX artist Post Malone releases his new single Psycho [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] via Republic Records....read more

5
Birthday Special: Muntashir's lyrics made us fall for these songs

MUMBAI: Lyrics are the soul of a song and Manoj Muntashir has proved this with each song. Started by Ek Villan, the man has given beautiful lyrics to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group