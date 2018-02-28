Jubin Nautiyal pays tribute to Sridevi on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

MUMBAI: The news of Sridevi’s sudden death, that shocked the entire world, is something people are still not able to get over. While some of her fans are mourning for her soul to rest in peace, some are paying tribute to the veteran actress for her excellence in work and being a trend-setter.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to the legendary actress by the famous Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, when recently visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2, with Urvashi Rautela for the promotions of Hate Story IV.

“I visited the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2 during its Holi Special episode. They asked me to pay a small tribute to Sridevi Ji and I sang an antara of Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le. As I reached the sets for the shoot, I was asked for this tribute with a list of songs to choose among all. I had just heard this song from an old film but never-ever performed or tried this song. It was for the very first time that I sang it on the strings, in my way with some modifications and luckily it worked well,” said Nautiyal.

This moment turned out to be the highlight of the entire show, with eyes filled with tears. “Everybody on the set got very emotional, while Shilpa Ma’am (Shilpa Shetty one of the judges) left the set as she couldn’t control her sentiments. It was a time stopping moment for me,” Nautiyal added.

The singer recently sang Boond Boond for Hate Story IV which is amongst the hit lists. Talking about his upcoming projects, the singer has recorded a romantic number for Baaghi 2 which is composed by Mithoon and penned by Sayeed Quadri. The singer is also working on an independent song which is an emotional sad song to be released in April-May this year.