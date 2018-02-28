I had no idea whom was 'Bulleya' been recorded for: Amit Mishra

Mumbai: Many awards and accolades later, Amit Mishra, the voice behind the smash hit Bulleya from Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is sailing smooth in the industry. Hailing from the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, Amit is trained in Hindustani Classical Music from the very prestigious Bhatkhande Music University and has now become the voice to be reckoned with in Bollywood.

Amit shares, “Singing in movies is more of characterisation, whereas classical music is refined form music, which is important for personal growth.”

Amit came to Mumbai in 2009-2010 with his home band called Trishna”, “Later, I moved here and my studio sessions went well. I was under the mentorship of Pritam da, which helped me a lot,” says the singer.

He has been voice for many actors in off recent, for Varun Dhawan in Dilwale for the song Manma Emotion Jaage and Bulleya from ADHM stand out the most. Even though Bulleya got him the much sought-after recognition, he says that Manma Emotion was his major breakthrough.

He shares some fun memories of the song Bulleya, “I had no idea whom the song is recorded for and whose film it is. Neither did I ask, when Pritam asked me to come and record, because I will never ask Pritam Da, if he asks II will come and sing. We had three -four sessions for this song. We recorded the mukhdas and Dada also sang in his vocals. We had lot of discussion about the song and technicalities, as it was a very tough song. We recorded the whole song and moved on. I still didn’t know who it was for. It was only when album was released, we got to know Dada has used the song. But I thought it’s only the audio version. When the movie was about to release, my whole team knew about my version being used for Ranbir Kapoor. They decided to keep it a secret and see my reaction when the songs started. And that’s how exactly the situation, my team was staring at my face, while the song started. We had gone for the first day and first show and were very excited. It was a great experience and song, which was high quotient on energy.”

Compliments were abounding, and some of them are from the fraternity, which he cherished the most. “One day I was just taking a nap in afternoon, while I was traveling for my show, and all of sudden I get a call from the amazing Usha Uthup, complimenting me for the song. I just stood up, the minute she introduced herself. It was a great feeling,” shares the singer.

He recently sang for Siddharth Malthotra for the film Aiyaary and also on Rochak Kohli’s composition for Farhan Akhtar. Now he is all set for a world tour, “I am looking forward to my tour to united States of America with Pritam da in April and as we speak I am packing to leave for my first tour to West Indies,” Mishra ended.