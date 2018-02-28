RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2018 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Atif refuses to promote Bollywood song, says film's producer

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has been repeatedly shrugging off requests to promote his latest song Sehmi Hai Dhadkan from the forthcoming Bollywood film Daas Dev, says its producer Sanjeev Kumar.

"Atif said he will do it, but it hasn't been done. I'm not sure why he isn't taking part in the activity, but, as a producer, I see that work promised hasn't been executed," Kumar said in a statement.

Sehmi Hai Dhadkan was launched on 22 February as the first song from Sudhir Mishra's film Daas Dev, a contemporary take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Devdas

Earlier this month, politician Babul Supriyo had asked for a ban on Pakistani artistes working in the Hindi film industry. He had also objected to the inclusion of Pakistan singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's voice in the film Welcome To New York.

Kumar said, "Normally, such statements are made by fringe groups. When a minister says it, it leaves an impact on more people. But we needed Atif for this song. He has 20 million followers on social media. Imagine the kind of traction we would have got had he promoted it."

Daas Dev stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat. It is scheduled to hit the screens on 23 March.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Atif Aslam Sehmi Hai Dhadkan Daas Dev Devdas Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Welcome to New York Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Sudhir Mishra Babul Supriyo Richa Chadha Aditi Rao Hydari Rahul Bhat
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2018

Vipin Patwa on his 'unusual' Daas Dev compositions

MUMBAI: Vipin Patwa is not your usual music composer who can add a beat or two and recreate an already existing song. He is a man of thoughts, ideas, and music, something that he wants to represent to the world.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2018

'Artiste of Rahat's calibre should respect sentiments of Indians'

MUMBAI: Union Minister Babul Supriyo says over 90 per cent of Indians agreed with him when he said that there should be a temporary restriction on Pakistani artistes working in the Hindi film industry and that an artiste of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s calibre should respect the sentiments of I

read more
News | 22 Feb 2018

Atif can bring out emotional depth of songs: Sudhir Mishra

MUMBAI: Director Sudhir Mishra believes Pakistani star Atif Aslam, like other ‘great singers’, has the capacity to bring out the emotional depth of a song.Atif has sung the track Sehmi Hai Dhadkan for Mishra's Hindi film Daas Dev. 

read more
News | 21 Feb 2018

Music has no boundaries: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI:  Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is facing a backlash for singing the song titled Ishtehar -- a soulful rendition -- for Indian film production Welcome To New York, says music has no boundaries.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2018

'Welcome To...' composer defends right to use Pakistani voice

MUMBAI: Composer Shamir Tandon, who got Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to sing for the forthcoming Bollywood film Welcome To New York, has defended the use of the voice from that nation.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM launches 'THWINK BIG' - Talent Incubator and Content Studio

MUMBAI: Known for delivering clutter-breaking content and award winning shows, BIG FM has set upread more

News
Enjoy ad-free, Alexa-enabled songs on Amazon Prime Music in India

MUMBAI: Amazon.in on Wednesday launched Amazon Prime Music -- an ad-free streaming service with iread more

Press Releases
Gaana to raise USD 115 million in its latest round of financing, led by Tencent

MUMBAI: Gaana is raising USD 115 million from Tencent and Times Internet in its latest round of read more

Interviews
The Remix's USP is its innovation and experimentation: Vijay Subramaniam

Amazon Prime India released the trailer of their first Prime Original music reality show The read more

News
MY FM again hikes advertising rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: It was in April 2017 last year when MY FM increased its advertising rates by 25 per centread more

top# 5 articles

1
Let's hear it from Fitness Industry experts about connection of music with exercise

MUMBAI:  Holiday season is over, but memories of it are visible on our bodies. With summer on the advent, holiday weight needs to be ridden off at...read more

2
I had no idea whom was 'Bulleya' been recorded for: Amit Mishra

Mumbai: Many awards and accolades later, Amit Mishra, the voice behind the smash hit Bulleya from Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai...read more

3
Audio version of Diljit's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL is here

MUMBAI: The Punjabi artiste and now a Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh who released the first song from his new album High End last week, has finally...read more

4
Jubin Nautiyal pays tribute to Sridevi on 'Super Dancer Chapter 2'

MUMBAI: The news of Sridevi’s sudden death, that shocked the entire world, is something people are still not able to get over. While some of her...read more

5
T-Series produced Diljit Dosanjh's CON.FI.DEN.TIAL storms UK Charts at No. 4

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s new album, CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, creates history by debuting on the UK...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group